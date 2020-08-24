Cuomo: Soccer, field hockey, low-risk sports OK; football must wait

Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed interscholastic fall sports on Monday, giving the green light to lower-risk sports, but not high school football.

Sports like soccer, cross country and field hockey with a lower risk of contact are allowed to practice and begin play on Sept. 21, Cuomo said.

However, football can practice but is not allowed to play at this time, Cuomo said, because it is a higher-risk sport. Likewise, wrestling and ice hockey would have to wait, as well, but those are winter-season sports.

School sports have been shut down since March amid the coronavirus shutdown. Winter state playoffs and the entire spring season were scrubbed as schools were ordered closed for the rest of the school year.

Cuomo, in his press conference, said interscholastic sports must follow the state Department of Health guidelines. Travel for practice or play is not allowed "outside of the school's region or contiguous regions or counties until Oct. 19."

Low-risk fall sports are soccer, cross country, field hockey, tennis, swimming and golf.

Football is considered high-risk because of the full-contact nature of the sport and the difficulty in social distancing on a crowded sideline.