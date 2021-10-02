Witches, Hicks score wins at Grout meet

SCHENECTADY — Greenwich won the girls Division C team title and Queensbury's Jack Hicks won an individual crown in the 82nd annual Grout Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Central Park.
Greenwich finished first by 16 points over second-place Lake George, paced by Teagan Wright's second-place run in 17:51 over the 2 3/4-mile course. Caroline Kelly was ninth (19:13), Emily Skiff 10th (19:19), Caitlyn McClay 36th, Esther Moore 38th and Nadia Chincola 40th for the Witches.
Lake George was led by Taylor McLarty in 12th and Taylor Syvertsen in 13th. Kayla Grant was 27th and Mattison Stark 28th for the Warriors.
Katie Cronin of Saratoga Catholic placed third overall (17:55). Teammate Vanessa Warren was 14th and Kerry Gill was 37th.
For Stillwater, Jacey Locci was sixth (18:37), Sarah Hanssen was seventh (18:46) and Rebecca Mayo was 29th. Granville's Amber Gibbs cracked the top 10, coming in eighth with a time of 19:07. Gabrielle McFarren of Hartford was 39th.
Stillwater was fourth as a team in the boys Division C race, led by Anthony Zazzaro (seventh, 15:29), Dan Patrick (14th) and Will Lutz (33rd). Lake George was 10th in the 12-team field.
Greenwich's Matt Bink was 15th and Jacob Ziehm was 17th. Thomas Sherwin of Saratoga Catholic placed 21st. Granville's Quinn Johnson was 31st and Hartford's Bryton Mandigo was 40th.
Hicks won the boys Division II race with a time of 14:14, nine seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Queensbury was second overall, with Tyler Harrington in eighth (14:53), Patrick Russell 11th, Ben Jenkin 18th, Julian Campopiano 20th, Brayden Monastero 32nd and Josiah Sanabria 33rd.
Queensbury was third in the girls Division II race. Miranda Habshi placed fourth in 17:40, followed by Maddie Powers (10th), Claudia Calby (13th), Kristina Mannix (21st) and Kate McDermott (23rd).
Glens Falls was third in the girls Division I race, running against bigger schools. The Indians were paced by Clara Avery in 10th (17:55), Helena Trackey in 18th, Sylvia Guillet in 19th, Kate Crandall in 21st and Katherine Lieberth in 24th.
Glens Falls was fifth in the boys Division I race, led by Julian Stedman in 11th, Jack Putnam in 13th, Jack Bordeau in 25th, Aiden Gormley in 26th, Ryan Healy in 33rd and Ryan Rawson in 34th.