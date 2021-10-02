Witches, Hicks score wins at Grout meet

SCHENECTADY — Greenwich won the girls Division C team title and Queensbury's Jack Hicks won an individual crown in the 82nd annual Grout Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Central Park.

Greenwich finished first by 16 points over second-place Lake George, paced by Teagan Wright's second-place run in 17:51 over the 2 3/4-mile course. Caroline Kelly was ninth (19:13), Emily Skiff 10th (19:19), Caitlyn McClay 36th, Esther Moore 38th and Nadia Chincola 40th for the Witches.

Lake George was led by Taylor McLarty in 12th and Taylor Syvertsen in 13th. Kayla Grant was 27th and Mattison Stark 28th for the Warriors.

Katie Cronin of Saratoga Catholic placed third overall (17:55). Teammate Vanessa Warren was 14th and Kerry Gill was 37th.

For Stillwater, Jacey Locci was sixth (18:37), Sarah Hanssen was seventh (18:46) and Rebecca Mayo was 29th. Granville's Amber Gibbs cracked the top 10, coming in eighth with a time of 19:07. Gabrielle McFarren of Hartford was 39th.

Stillwater was fourth as a team in the boys Division C race, led by Anthony Zazzaro (seventh, 15:29), Dan Patrick (14th) and Will Lutz (33rd). Lake George was 10th in the 12-team field.