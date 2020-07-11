Where Are They Now: 2002-03 Argyle cross country teams

The massive stars shine brighter, but burn out faster. The star that attracted nearly everyone’s gaze in the early 2000s was the Argyle girls cross country team.
In just their second year of running at the interscholastic level, the Scots — whose top seven runners consisted of five seventh-graders and two freshmen — won the 2002 Section II and New York state Class D titles. That spring, without a track and on the strength of the noted distance runners, Argyle won a sectional track and field title.
The Scots defended their sectional and state cross country titles in 2003, and were even more known nationally than the previous year. But by February 2004, disagreement between some school administrators and head coach Bob Lane started burning the star faster than anyone could control.
By the 2004 cross country season, all the runners were at different schools.
Lane and his runners cannot escape the question, what if they had stayed together? Would Argyle have been thought of as a dynasty, the way Saratoga Springs and Greenwich — the two schools the runners ended up attending — are now?
It’s not something they think about much. They’ve gone on to college, the military, professional life and new experiences.
Because one thing about distance runners, when you’re always moving forward, there’s little sense in looking back.
The beginnings
In 2001, when the clearly talented sixth-graders started as part of the school’s Argye Running Club, Lane knew he had a wonderful problem.
“From what I saw then,” Lane said, “I thought, ‘Can I selectively classify a whole team?’ ”
These days, Lane manages property with his son Austin in Saratoga Springs. Back then he was principal of the Argyle Elementary School. And he knew the girls were little but mighty.
“There wasn’t that much difference between them, so they developed at kind of the same rate, and they were able to keep that peak,” Lane said. “They were all driven. If they had qualified for a certain spot, they’d do anything to make sure they didn’t lose that spot.”
The in-sync development showed at the 2002 state championships at Sunken Meadow State Park, a difficult course in Kings Park. Caitlin Lane, Bob’s daughter, led the way by placing fifth overall, but fellow seventh-graders Emily Fung, Hannah Davidson and Ashley Fung all finished within 56 seconds of Caitlin. Freshman Klara Varosy was the fifth scoring runner across. Seventh-grader Brittania O’Keefe and freshman Cassidy Norton also ran at the state meet.
If they hadn’t before, the Scots got noticed that day as girls with talent beyond their years. But they were blessed with a switch, and when they turned it back to being 12-to-14-year-olds, they behaved as one would expect.
“We were carefree,” Ashley (Fung) Traver said. “We just wanted to hang out together and run together.”
“We really were like sisters,” Caitlin Lane said. “We played like sisters, we fought like sisters. We were goofy kids, the sleepovers, the runs we did. There were goals maybe some of us could reach individually, but doing it together was so cool.”
“I think we took it for granted at the time,” Davidson said. “We had no idea what we were achieving; we were just friends having fun.”
The Scots’ youth was shown in what Bob Lane said is one of his favorite stories about the team that first year.
“To give you an idea about the playfulness of this group,” Bob said, “they were late for an awards ceremony because they were playing on the monkey bars.”
Still young, driven
Bob Lane said a certain topic came up at the sleepovers in the summer before the 2003 cross country season. That was: How good could they be?
“That (next) year they wanted to go after the best,” Bob said. “They were, like, ‘Saratoga is the best team in the country, and we’re not that far behind.’ ”
They backed it up. Argyle won a high-quality race in the Midwest. The Scots — ranked 18th overall in the country at the time — then finished second to Saratoga at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina.
At the 2003 State Cross Country Championships, Argyle, then ranked seventh overall in the country, finished with an astonishing 22 points in cruising to its second Class D title. Again, it finished second only to Saratoga at the Federation meet.
Caitlin Lane, who lives in Philadelphia and works as a digital specialist for an outpatient physical/occupational/speech therapy practice, said she didn’t learn until later in her career how to best apply competitiveness, but she’s convinced that her years at Argyle and eventually Greenwich with most of the same crew she started with gave her the base upon which to build.
Separate ways
Breakups are rarely amicable, and the Argyle school community’s one with its running group was no different. Bob Lane resigned as principal, primarily over the fact that the superintendent at the time wouldn’t fund a track team. Though the cross country team would continue to be funded, there were conversations about cutting back some of its travel. The cross country team had racked up 2,700 miles in the 2002-03 school year. Boys basketball, by contrast, had 1,500.
Runners’ parents brought up jealousy and a lack of support, noting that the cross country team’s state titles weren’t recognized with banners in the gymnasium, trophies in the trophy case or a sign at a town entrance. The banners and trophies have since been placed.
Caitlin Lane and Davidson transferred to Saratoga Springs. All the other girls (Heather Devoe, Sam Valentine, Chelsea Morehouse, Sophie and Klara Varosy, Emily and Ashley Fung and O’Keefe) transfered to Greenwich.
Davidson remained at Saratoga for the rest of her high school career, but Caitlin Lane later transfered to Greenwich in the second semester of her sophomore season.
Because of the group that went to Greenwich and started popularizing running, the Witches now have that dynasty tag.
Lane, Davidson and Emily Fung all were Division I runners in college, at Penn State, Providence and UAlbany, respectively.
“Everyone was so lucky to stay in a running program,” Davidson said. “I’m thankful for that time. And yeah, it was a bit of a wake-up call for us youngins that not everything is going to go our way in life. I think the heartbreak for us was not to stay together.”
The present
Caitlin Lane stayed in the running world after graduating from Penn State. She worked for Nike in New York City. From there, she worked for Nike’s social media team in Oregon. She’s been living in Philadelphia for about seven months.
Davidson admitted that she struggled at times with her love for running. She had one semester’s eligibility left after Providence, so she transferred as a graduate student to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, but had a bad experience. She finished her graduate work at Syracuse University and ran for a Nike program and then on her own before retiring from competitive running with an injury.
She has worked in a small, family business in Niskayuna for two years before switching to work for Progressive Insurance in downtown Albany last year.
“I’m still very outdoorsy, and I’ve taken up golf and actually gotten pretty competitive at it,” Davidson said.
Traver is busy being a mother to three children, ranging in ages from 2 to nearly 7, and living in Williamsburg, Virginia. She started college at Alfred State, but eventually got her bachelor’s in marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.
Her husband is athletic — her father-in-law is Section II basketball great Tony Traver — so she notes that both sides of the family may contribute to their children becoming athletes. Currently, her oldest son is quite into baseball.
“Naturally I’m biased, but I definitely see potential in our kids,” she said.
Emily (Fung) Johnson lives in Emeral Isle, North Carolina, and is a captain in the United States Marine Corps.
Klara Varosy works as a freelance display artist and currently lives in Salem, though she has moved around a bit. She graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and coached the cross country and track club teams there for a couple of years thereafter.
“It was a wonderful experience,” she said.
Varosy also has lived in Utica and Amsterdam, Netherlands, where she met her boyfriend, Greg. He has been with his family in England since March, unable to return because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions. She also has a dog, River.
No hard feelings
Bob Lane said the kids knew the Argyle chapter was closed.
“And between Saratoga Springs with the Kranicks,” Lane said, “and Greenwich, with Steve Patrick’s program, they were all in good hands.
“There’s no bitterness for me,” he added. “People do what they have to do. Going all over the places in the country we got to go, everybody had a wonderful time.”
“Argyle was a good start for us,” Traver said. “All of us, as individuals, have blossomed into something more than running. I’m very thankful for running, though, because it taught me a lot about things such as discipline and hard work.”
“It’s hard to keep a team together, and Argyle was incredibly tiny,” Caitlin Lane said. “We all landed on our feet and achieved other good things. But it’s crazy what we could have done.”
