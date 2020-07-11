Where Are They Now: 2002-03 Argyle cross country teams

“We were carefree,” Ashley (Fung) Traver said. “We just wanted to hang out together and run together.”

“We really were like sisters,” Caitlin Lane said. “We played like sisters, we fought like sisters. We were goofy kids, the sleepovers, the runs we did. There were goals maybe some of us could reach individually, but doing it together was so cool.”

“I think we took it for granted at the time,” Davidson said. “We had no idea what we were achieving; we were just friends having fun.”

The Scots’ youth was shown in what Bob Lane said is one of his favorite stories about the team that first year.

“To give you an idea about the playfulness of this group,” Bob said, “they were late for an awards ceremony because they were playing on the monkey bars.”

Still young, driven

Bob Lane said a certain topic came up at the sleepovers in the summer before the 2003 cross country season. That was: How good could they be?

“That (next) year they wanted to go after the best,” Bob said. “They were, like, ‘Saratoga is the best team in the country, and we’re not that far behind.’ ”