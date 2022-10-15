Vianese fourth, Schuylerville third in Burnt Hills meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Megan Vianese was fourth in a field of 135 runners and the Schuylerville girls placed third among 17 teams in Division 2 of the Burnt Hills Invitational at Saratoga Spa State Park on Saturday.

Vianese turned in a time of 19:35.8. Teammate Adeline Ballou was ninth and Amber Gibbs of Granville took 10th.

Also in the top 50 of that race were Nikki Stark of Schuylerville (23rd), Hannah Yonkin of Schuylerville (35th), Adrienne Rist of Stillwater (41st), Samantha Savage of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (42nd), Rylee Dunbar of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (44th) and Haley Potavin of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (49th).

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne was eighth in that race.

In the boys Division 2 race Anthony Zazzaro of Stillwater was third, James Lynch of Schuylerville took 11th, Tim Oliver of Stillwater was 25th, Dan Patrick of Stillwater was 32nd and Gavin Winacott of Schuylerville was 47th. As a team, Stillwater was ninth and Schuylerville was 14th.

In the Division 1 race, the Lake George boys took third out of 13 teams. James Richard was 21st, Jason Ludlow was 23rd, Liam Fahey-Stack took 25th, Samuel Burns was 28th, Caden Willett took 34th, Brendan Battersea-Manna was 36th, Oliver Herrick was 44th and Cameron Hoffis placed 47th.

Ethan Sheldon of Hoosic Valley was 18th in that race and Ayden Higgins of North Warren-Johnsburg was 49th.

In the girls Division I race, Sophia Squires was fourth and Andrea Sassatelli was fifth for Hoosic Valley, which placed fifth as a team. Lake George was seventh as a team.

Also in the top 50 in that race were Andrea Warren of Spa Catholic (14th), Brynn Tyler of Hartford (24th), Taylor Syvertsen of Lake George (31st), Layla Johnston of Lake George (43rd), Kayla Grant of Lake George (47th) and Sophie Unkauf of Lake George (49th).

Julian Stedman of Glens Falls took 37th in the boys Division 3 race. Lily McNulty of South High was 49th in the girls Division 3 race.