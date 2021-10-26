 Skip to main content
Squires, Zazzaro win Wasaren XC titles

GRAFTON — Sophia Squires of Hoosic Valley and Anthony Zazzaro of Stillwater won the individual titles in the Wasaren League cross country meet at Grafton Lake State Park on Tuesday.

Berlin won the girls team title, followed by Hoosic Valley and Greenwich. Stillwater won the boys title.

Squires' teammate, Lily Czub, finished third in the girls race, followed by Katie Cronin of Saratoga Catholic and Teagan Wright of Greenwich. John Clinton of Tamarac-Hoosick Falls was second in the boys race, followed by Gabe Kalisz of Berlin.

