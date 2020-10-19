Spartans finish on top of three-way meet

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Queensbury School)
Course length: 3.01
BOYS
Queensbury 15, Johnstown 50
Queensbury 23, Glens Falls 38
Glens Falls 18, Johnstown 37
1. Julian Stedman (GF);17:14
2. Lucas Jenkin (QHS);17:23
3. Patrick Russell (QHS);17:57
4. Jack Putnam (GF);18:17
5. Lance Hayes (QHS);18:19
6. Jack Hicks (QHS);18:21
7. Tyler Harrington (QHS);18:41
8. Connor Wiekierak (QHS);18:45
9. Liam Jones (QHS);18:47
10. Trey Naselli (Jnt);18:50
GIRLS
Queensbury 26, Glens Falls 31
Queensbury 17, Johnstown 44
Glens Falls 18, Johnstown 37
1. Clara Avery (GF);19:38
2. Miranda Habshi (QHS);21:19
3. Maddie Powers (QHS);21:50
4. Kathrine Lieberth (GF);22:14
5. Hayley Benware (QHS);22:27
6. Helena Trackey (GF);22:41
7. Cole Krempa (Jnt);22:51
8. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS);23:17
9. Katie Crandall (GF);23:43
10. Claudia Calby (QHS);23:44
