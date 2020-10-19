 Skip to main content
Spartans finish on top of three-way meet
agate

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Queensbury School)

Course length: 3.01

BOYS

Queensbury 15, Johnstown 50

Queensbury 23, Glens Falls 38

Glens Falls 18, Johnstown 37

1. Julian Stedman (GF);17:14

2. Lucas Jenkin (QHS);17:23

3. Patrick Russell (QHS);17:57

4. Jack Putnam (GF);18:17

5. Lance Hayes (QHS);18:19

6. Jack Hicks (QHS);18:21

7. Tyler Harrington (QHS);18:41

8. Connor Wiekierak (QHS);18:45

9. Liam Jones (QHS);18:47

10. Trey Naselli (Jnt);18:50

GIRLS

Queensbury 26, Glens Falls 31

Queensbury 17, Johnstown 44

Glens Falls 18, Johnstown 37

1. Clara Avery (GF);19:38

2. Miranda Habshi (QHS);21:19

3. Maddie Powers (QHS);21:50

4. Kathrine Lieberth (GF);22:14

5. Hayley Benware (QHS);22:27

6. Helena Trackey (GF);22:41

7. Cole Krempa (Jnt);22:51

8. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS);23:17

9. Katie Crandall (GF);23:43

10. Claudia Calby (QHS);23:44

