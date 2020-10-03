 Skip to main content
South High runners post wins
agate

Cowan Lenininger won the boys race by more than half a minute and South High runners took the top four positions on the way to a Foothills Council win over Gloversville. 

South Glens Falls also won the girls race, led by Lily McNulty's second-place finish.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Gloversville High School)

Course length: 2.9 miles

BOYS

South Glens Falls 15, Gloversville Inc.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Cowan Lenininger (SGF) 17:21, 2. Tillman Philo (SGF) 18:02, 3. Dylan Sechler (SGF) 18:19, 4. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 18:21, 5. Damian Brockhum (Glv) 19:24, 6. Caleb Daigneault (SGF) 20:29, 7. John Heimer (Glv) 22:06, 8. Evan Rafferty (SGF) 22:13, 9. Rafael Medina (SGF) 22:13, 10. Kaleb Port (Glv) 22:47.

GIRLS

South Glens Falls 15, Gloversville Inc.

Top 8 individuals: 1. Brooke Dutcher (Glv) 22:48, 2. Lily McNulty (SGF) 23:54, 3. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 25:00, 4. Tessa Hogan (SGF) 26:00, 5. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF) 26:23, 6. Zoie Tesi (Glv) 26:29, 7. Autumn Mohanlal (SGF) 26:31, 8. Marilyn Christman (Glv) 33:58.

NOTE: This entry has been updated to correct a spelling in the girls race.

