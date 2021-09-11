Schuylerville, Glens Falls runner solid at Blackbird Invy

NEW SCOTLAND — Schuylerville's Megan Vianese finished fourth out of more than 80 runners Saturday in the Division II girls race at the Voorheesville Blackbird Invitational.

Vianese finished the 5-kilometer cross-country course with a time of 21 minutes, 32.93 seconds to help Schuylerville to a fourth-place finish with 131 team points. Teammate Nikki Stark finished 18th in 23:18.37, and Lillian Letzring was 30th. Voorheesville's Mariem Sayahi won in 19:39.63 to lead the Blackbirds to the team title.

The Schuylerville boys (143 points) finished third in Division II, with Daniel Farbaniec placing eighth overall in 18:59.56. Zachary Payant took 18th and Gavin Winacott was 21st for the Black Horses. Fonda's Bennett Melita won the race in 17:33.66, and Mayfield won the team title.

In Division I, the Glens Falls girls finished fifth and the boys placed sixth in the team standings.

The Indians' Julian Stedman finished 11th in the boys race with a time of 18:18.47, and teammate Jack Putnam was 28th. Collin Brunelle of Averill Park won in 17:17.12, while CBA won the boys team title.

For the Glens Falls girls, Clara Avery was 16th in 22:02.82, with Sylvia Guillet and Kate Crandall taking 29th and 30th, respectively. Saratoga Springs, led by Ella Kurto (18:51.60) swept the top five spots to win the team title with the minimum 15 points.

