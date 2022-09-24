Schuylerville girls win Killian XC meet

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Schuylerville won the girls team title in the 2022 Killian Invitational cross country meet at Moreau Rec on Saturday.

Sophia Squires of Hoosic Valley won the girls race in a time of 19:12.83, followed by across the line by teammate Andrea Sassatelli in 19:24.83. Schuylerville's Megan Vianese finished third in 19:27.17.

Adeline Ballou of Schuylerville was fourth in 19:35.37. Other Schuylerville finishers included Nikki Stark (11th), Hannah Yonkin (20th), Lillian Letzring (38th) and Paige Nesbitt (44th).

Jacey Locci was Stillwater's top finisher in 14th. Brynn Tyler of Hartford was 19th, Taylor Syvertsen of Lake George placed 25th, Rylee Dunbar of Corinth-Hadley-Luzerne was 26th, Trudie Herlihy of South High was 33rd, Madeline Goliber of South High was 34th and Kara Tucker of North Warren was 36th.

Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was the top local finisher in the boys race, taking third in 15:54.68. Anthony Zazzaro of Stillwater took fourth in 15:56.55.

Scotia was No. 1 in the 16-team boys race, with Glens Falls finishing fourth. Stillwater was seventh, followed by Lake George, Schuylerville and South High.

Other top local finishers in the boys race included Julian Stedman of Glens Falls (12th), James Lynch of Schuylerville (13th), Cooper Brennan of South High (19th), Ryan Healy of Glens Falls (23rd), Tim Oliver of Stillwater (25th), Gavin Winacott of Schuylerville (30th), Samuel Burns of Lake George (31st) and Liam Fahey Stack of Lake George (38th).