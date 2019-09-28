MOREAU — Schuylerville placed second in the girls' cross country race at the South Glens Falls 'Kdawg' Invitational on Saturday.
The Black Horses finished with 91 points, behind winner Arlington (18). Senior Sunni LaBounty led Schuylerville by finishing fifth on the 2.99-mile course in 18 minutes, 58.25 seconds. Other teammates with top-25 finishes were Megan Vianese in 11th (20:27.22) and Lillian Letzring in 20th (21:46.54).
South Glens Falls placed third with 121 points and was led by Marissa Colvin in 13th (20:30.89). Alivia Killian was 22nd (22:09.53).
Other teams' placements were Lake George in seventh, North Warren-Johnsburg in eighth and Hadley-Luzerne in 12th. Elizabeth Radyn was ninth overall for Lake George in 19:52.29 and Taylor McLarty was 17th (21:19.86). Katrin Schreiner was 21st for Hadley-Luzerne in 22:00.93, while Argyle's Isabelle Gulick was 14th (20:32.47).
In the boys' race, South Glens Falls was fifth with 135 points, edging Schuylerville (138). Lake George was seventh (146), Hudson Falls was 11th (295), North Warren-Johnsburg was 12th (307) and Hadley-Luzerne was 14th (357).
Individually, South High's Cowen Leininger placed fifth in 16:47.13. Teammate Aidan Taylor was 11th in 17:32.02.
Other top-25 finishes came from Hudson Falls' Peyton Daley (14th, 17:51.57), Schuylerville's Daryl Headen (16th, 17:55.48) and Lake George's Isaac Herrick (22nd, 18:08.45) and Joseph Cocozza (23rd, 18:15.60).
Galway Invitational
Corinth's boys and girls teams each had two top-25 finishers at the Galway Invitational at Bob's Tree Farm.
Rylee Dunbar was 11th in the girls' race, in 19:29.7, while Anika Parnell was 24th in 20:19.3. In the boys small-school race, Paul Granger placed 16th in 17:51.7, and Hayden Sirchia was 18th in 18:06.3.
