SARATOGA — Saratoga Springs placed six runners among the top 13 finishers to win the Division III cross country crown in the 38th annual Burnt Hills Invitational at Saratoga Spa State Park on Saturday.
Blue Streaks sophomore Ella Kurto clocked in with a top time of 17 minutes, 19.97 seconds, besting the next place-finisher by nearly 21 seconds. Freshman Sheridan Wheeler was third (18:04.49), while Catherine Mongan, Emily Bush, Anya Belisle and McKenzie Hart followed in spots six through nine. McKinley Wheeler came in 13th.
In the Division I girls race, Stillwater placed fifth (140 points), Lake George was seventh (190), North Warren came in 12th (303) and Saratoga Catholic was 16th (366).
Lake George top finishers were Elizabeth Radyn (10th) and Taylor McLarty (28th). Other area individual top finishes included Argyle’s Isabelle Gulick (16th), Stillwater’s Jenna Urbanski (20th) and Kyleigh Frank (29th), Hadley-Luzerne’s Katrin Schreiner (39th) and Spa Catholic’s Calleigh Sisk (45th).
In Division II, Schuylerville earned a fifth-place finish with 213 points and South Glens Falls was 18th with 426. Individually, the Horses’ top finishers were Sunni LaBounty (seventh in 19:19.85) and Megan Vianese (19th).
In boys Division I, Lake George earned a fifth-place finish, North Warren came in 12th and Saratoga Catholic closed out in 16th. Honeoye Central won the event with an average time of 17:44.50.
Top finishers for the Warriors included Jake O’Keefe (11th) and Isaac Herrick (23rd). Also placing were Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne (34th), Gabe Smith (35th) and Gavin Smith (45th) of North Warren and Sam Moraci of Stillwater (42nd).
In the boys Division III race, Saratoga Springs earned a sixth-place finish led by Ryan Bush, who crossed the line 21st in 15:59.85. Teammate Max Fredette followed in 36th.
In Division II, Schuylerville placed 12th, South Glens Falls was 16th, Corinth came in 19th and Whitehall was 24th. Schuylerville’s top finisher was Daryl Headen (40th).
