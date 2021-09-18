Saratoga 1st in Adirondack Invy; Hicks is 6th

QUEENSBURY — The Saratoga Springs girls dominated the Division 1 girls race and Jack Hicks was the best finisher from the host school in the Queensbury Adirondack Invitational on Saturday.

The annual event attracted more than 1,000 runners from throughout the Northeast running in several divisions. Schuylerville made a strong showing in the Division 2 races.

Saratoga won the big-school girls title by 50 points over second-place Bethlehem. Emily Bush (17:43.64), Sheridan Wheeler (18:37.44), McKinley Wheeler (18:48.54) and Anya Belisle (18:48.92) of the Blue Streaks took the first four spots. Mackenzie Hart (19:05.77) was sixth.

Queensbury took 11th in that division with Maddie Powers in 22nd (20:34.23) and Miranda Habshi in 29th (20:54.70). Glens Falls was 12th, led by Clara Avery in 47th (21:43.09). South High runners Lily McNaulty (33rd, 21:02.64) and Marissa Colvin (48th, 21:46.77) also made the top 50.

Hicks placed sixth in the boys Division 1 run with a time of 16:32.37 as Queensbury finished fifth in a field of mostly larger schools. Teammate Patrick Russell was 22nd (17:32.49), Tyler Harrington was 26th (17:37.93), Julian Campopiano was 45th (18:31.95) and Ben Jenkin took 48th (18:46.32).