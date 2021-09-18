Saratoga 1st in Adirondack Invy; Hicks is 6th

QUEENSBURY — The Saratoga Springs girls dominated the Division 1 girls race and Jack Hicks was the best finisher from the host school in the Queensbury Adirondack Invitational on Saturday.
The annual event attracted more than 1,000 runners from throughout the Northeast running in several divisions. Schuylerville made a strong showing in the Division 2 races.
Saratoga won the big-school girls title by 50 points over second-place Bethlehem. Emily Bush (17:43.64), Sheridan Wheeler (18:37.44), McKinley Wheeler (18:48.54) and Anya Belisle (18:48.92) of the Blue Streaks took the first four spots. Mackenzie Hart (19:05.77) was sixth.
Queensbury took 11th in that division with Maddie Powers in 22nd (20:34.23) and Miranda Habshi in 29th (20:54.70). Glens Falls was 12th, led by Clara Avery in 47th (21:43.09). South High runners Lily McNaulty (33rd, 21:02.64) and Marissa Colvin (48th, 21:46.77) also made the top 50.
Hicks placed sixth in the boys Division 1 run with a time of 16:32.37 as Queensbury finished fifth in a field of mostly larger schools. Teammate Patrick Russell was 22nd (17:32.49), Tyler Harrington was 26th (17:37.93), Julian Campopiano was 45th (18:31.95) and Ben Jenkin took 48th (18:46.32).
Glens Falls was 10th as a team, paced by Julian Stedman (27th, 17:39.43) and Jack Putnam (42nd, 18:16.05). Tillman Philo of South High was 50th (18:51.56).
The Schuylerville girls were fourth in the Division 2 race, led by Megan Vianese in seventh (21:10.42). Nikki Stark placed 18th (23:02.14), Lillian Letzring was 25th (23:48.53) and Paige Nesbitt was 47th (25:30.49).
Lake George was ninth in that race, led by Taylor Syvertsen (27th, 23:54.22) and Taylor McLarty (29th, 24:07.13). Hadley-Luzerne was 10th, with Katrin Schreiner finishing 11th (22:03.16). Argyle was 12th as a team, led by Alyssa Freeguard (20th, 23:07.96).
Hoosic Valley's Lily Czub was sixth (20:47.67) and Sophia Squires was eighth (21:15.23). Rylee Dunbar of Corinth was 36th (24:33.36).
Schuylerville was also fourth in the boys Division 2 race. Daniel Farbaniec took 10th (18:44.11), Zachary Payant was 26th (19:41.30) and James Lynch was 36th (20:12.28).
Lake George took fifth in that race, with Oliver Herrick in 17th (19:21.53), Liam Fahey Stack in 28th (19:50.34) and Isaac Herrick in 39th (20:17.22). Hoosic Valley was sixth overall, with Ethan Sheldon 13th (19:05.29), Jake Kinnicut 22nd (19:30.72) and Logan Maleady 40th (20:19.18).
Brayden Olden was 23rd (19:33.02) and Brodie Olden was 24th (19:39.22) for Warrensburg. Hadley-Luzerne's Liam Hughes was 38th (20:16.40) and Connor Moulton was 42nd (20:21.65). Two North Warren-Johnsburg runners made the top 50 — Gage Morris was 48th (20:38.17) and David Anderson was 50th (20:41.90).