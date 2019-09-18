{{featured_button_text}}

WASAREN LEAGUE

(at Saratoga State Park)

Course length: 3.05

BOYS

Saratoga Catholic 22, Greenwich inc.

Saratoga Catholic 25, Stillwater 30

Stillwater 21, Greenwich inc.

Top 16 individuals:

1. John Gannon (Still) 19:01

2. Michael Christopher (Still) 19:53

3. Jacob Zeehm (Gre) 20:11

4. Hayden Day (SCC) 20:16

5. Thomas Sherwin (SCC) 20:28

6. Adam Munn (SCC) 20:30

7. Matt Bink (Gre) 20:42

8. Aaron Mee (Still) 20:58

9. Jack Kinkwood (Still) 21:44

10. Mike McDonald (SCC) 21:56

11. Amoun Ghorayeb (Still) 22:25

12. Aiden Lambert (SCC) 22:34

13. Colin Murray (Gre) 23:22

14. Will Lute (Still) 25:31

15. Nevan Doubleday (Still) 25:47

16. Dylan Niles (Gre) 33:50

GIRLS

Greenwich 15, Saratoga Catholic 69

Saratoga Cath 28, Stillwater inc.

Greenwich 15, Stillwater inc.

Top 20 individuals:

1. Nina Sqambelluri (Gre) 19:58

2. Brynn Wright (Gre) 19:59

3. Brooke Wright (Gre) 20:14

4. Teasar Wright (Gre) 20:15

5. Baily Bain (Gre) 20:17

6. Emily Skiff (Gre) 20:52

7. Quinn Collins (Gre) 21:58

8. Katie Cronin (SCC) 22:40

9. Arianna Peroni (Gre) 23:23

10. Gianna Locci (Still) 23:25

11. Emma Cronin (Gre) 23:39

12. Jaycee Locci (Still) 23:43

13. Avery Hebert (Still) 23:59

14. Calleigh Sisk (SCC) 24:00

15. Ramona Jordan (Gre) 25:14

16. Maddie Rohne (SCC) 25:40

17. Nadia Chicola (Gre) 26:29

18. Emma Zacharewicz (SCC) 27:34

19. Rebbecca Mayo (Gre) 28:17

20. Caitlyn McClay (Gre) 29:48

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Queensbury Campus Trails)

Course length: 2.80 miles

BOYS

Queensbury 19, South Glens Falls 42

Top 10 individuals:

1. Nick Logan (Q) 15:24

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2. Cowen Leininger (SGF) 15:40

3. Noah Engel (SGF) 16:25

4. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 16:26

5. John Hicks (Q) 16:28

6. Patrick Russell (Q) 16:29

7. Aiden Taylor (SGF) 16:45

8. Lance Hayes (Q) 17:00

9. Benjamin Jenkin (Q) 17:15

10. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 17:25

GIRLS

Queensbury 18, South Glens Falls 45

Top 10 individuals:

1. Annalise Beyerbach (Q) 19:00

2. Kinsley Holl (Q) 19:47

3. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 19:58

4. Madelyn Powers (Q) 20:20

5. Aberlyn Doin (Q) 20:33

6. Martyna Boczar (Q) 20:51

7. Hayley Benware (Q) 20:59

8. Grace Corlew (Q) 21:14

9. Grace Eppideco (Q) 21:22

10. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 21:43

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Lake George)

Course length: 2.7

BOYS

Lake George 15, Argyle/Ft. Edward 50

Lake George 15, Hartford 50

Argyle/Ft. Edward, Inc. Hartford Inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Jake O’Keefe (LG) 16:07

2. Isaac Herrick (LG) 16:54

3. Joseph Cocozza (LG) 16:58

4. Josh Defayette (LG) 17:09

5. Logan Reynolds (Hart) 17:17

6. Aidan Olson (LG) 17:17

7. Connor J. (A-FE) 17:42

8. Matt Smith (LG) 17:46

9. Seth Jardine (LG) 17:48

10. Liam Stack (LG) 17:49

GIRLS

Lake George 15, Argyle/Ft. Edward 50

Lake George 15, Hartford 50

Argyle/Ft. Edward, Inc. Hartford Inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Elizabeth Radyn (LG) 17:49

2. Isabel Gulick (A-FE) 19:35

3. Taylor McLarty (LG) 20:02

4. Maya Bruno (LG) 21:36

5. Madeleine Biles (LG) 21:39

6. Sage Frank (A-FE) 21:47

7. Morgan MacDermid (LG) 22:09

8. Alyssa Freegard (Hart) 22:26

9. Aveleen Unkauf (LG) 23:20

10. Mattie Stark (LG) 23:31

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments