WASAREN LEAGUE
(at Saratoga State Park)
Course length: 3.05
BOYS
Saratoga Catholic 22, Greenwich inc.
Saratoga Catholic 25, Stillwater 30
Stillwater 21, Greenwich inc.
Top 16 individuals:
1. John Gannon (Still) 19:01
2. Michael Christopher (Still) 19:53
3. Jacob Zeehm (Gre) 20:11
4. Hayden Day (SCC) 20:16
5. Thomas Sherwin (SCC) 20:28
6. Adam Munn (SCC) 20:30
7. Matt Bink (Gre) 20:42
8. Aaron Mee (Still) 20:58
9. Jack Kinkwood (Still) 21:44
10. Mike McDonald (SCC) 21:56
11. Amoun Ghorayeb (Still) 22:25
12. Aiden Lambert (SCC) 22:34
13. Colin Murray (Gre) 23:22
14. Will Lute (Still) 25:31
15. Nevan Doubleday (Still) 25:47
16. Dylan Niles (Gre) 33:50
GIRLS
Greenwich 15, Saratoga Catholic 69
Saratoga Cath 28, Stillwater inc.
Greenwich 15, Stillwater inc.
Top 20 individuals:
1. Nina Sqambelluri (Gre) 19:58
2. Brynn Wright (Gre) 19:59
3. Brooke Wright (Gre) 20:14
4. Teasar Wright (Gre) 20:15
5. Baily Bain (Gre) 20:17
6. Emily Skiff (Gre) 20:52
7. Quinn Collins (Gre) 21:58
8. Katie Cronin (SCC) 22:40
9. Arianna Peroni (Gre) 23:23
10. Gianna Locci (Still) 23:25
11. Emma Cronin (Gre) 23:39
12. Jaycee Locci (Still) 23:43
13. Avery Hebert (Still) 23:59
14. Calleigh Sisk (SCC) 24:00
15. Ramona Jordan (Gre) 25:14
16. Maddie Rohne (SCC) 25:40
17. Nadia Chicola (Gre) 26:29
18. Emma Zacharewicz (SCC) 27:34
19. Rebbecca Mayo (Gre) 28:17
20. Caitlyn McClay (Gre) 29:48
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Queensbury Campus Trails)
Course length: 2.80 miles
BOYS
Queensbury 19, South Glens Falls 42
Top 10 individuals:
1. Nick Logan (Q) 15:24
2. Cowen Leininger (SGF) 15:40
3. Noah Engel (SGF) 16:25
4. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 16:26
5. John Hicks (Q) 16:28
6. Patrick Russell (Q) 16:29
7. Aiden Taylor (SGF) 16:45
8. Lance Hayes (Q) 17:00
9. Benjamin Jenkin (Q) 17:15
10. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 17:25
GIRLS
Queensbury 18, South Glens Falls 45
Top 10 individuals:
1. Annalise Beyerbach (Q) 19:00
2. Kinsley Holl (Q) 19:47
3. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 19:58
4. Madelyn Powers (Q) 20:20
5. Aberlyn Doin (Q) 20:33
6. Martyna Boczar (Q) 20:51
7. Hayley Benware (Q) 20:59
8. Grace Corlew (Q) 21:14
9. Grace Eppideco (Q) 21:22
10. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 21:43
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Lake George)
Course length: 2.7
BOYS
Lake George 15, Argyle/Ft. Edward 50
Lake George 15, Hartford 50
Argyle/Ft. Edward, Inc. Hartford Inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Jake O’Keefe (LG) 16:07
2. Isaac Herrick (LG) 16:54
3. Joseph Cocozza (LG) 16:58
4. Josh Defayette (LG) 17:09
5. Logan Reynolds (Hart) 17:17
6. Aidan Olson (LG) 17:17
7. Connor J. (A-FE) 17:42
8. Matt Smith (LG) 17:46
9. Seth Jardine (LG) 17:48
10. Liam Stack (LG) 17:49
GIRLS
Lake George 15, Argyle/Ft. Edward 50
Lake George 15, Hartford 50
Argyle/Ft. Edward, Inc. Hartford Inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Elizabeth Radyn (LG) 17:49
2. Isabel Gulick (A-FE) 19:35
3. Taylor McLarty (LG) 20:02
4. Maya Bruno (LG) 21:36
5. Madeleine Biles (LG) 21:39
6. Sage Frank (A-FE) 21:47
7. Morgan MacDermid (LG) 22:09
8. Alyssa Freegard (Hart) 22:26
9. Aveleen Unkauf (LG) 23:20
10. Mattie Stark (LG) 23:31
