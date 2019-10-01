FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Moreau Rec)
Course length: 3.0
BOYS
South Glens Falls 25, Glens Falls 32
Top 10 individuals: 1. Cowen Leininger (SGF);16:39
2. Aidan Taylor (SGF);17:26
3. Sam Bordeau (GF);17:35
4. Julian Stedman (GF);17:44
5. Tillman Philo (SGF);18:21
6. Jack Putnam (GF);18:23
7. Paul Trackey (GF);18:32
8. Dylan Sechler (SGF);18:53
9. Jordan Stevens (SGF);18:53
10. Andrew Byrne (SGF);19:04
GIRLS
South Glens Falls 26, Glens Falls 29
Top 10 individuals: 1. Marissa Colvin (SGF);20:20
2. Katie Culliton (GF);20:46
3. Kara Hammond (SGF);22:17
4. Helena Trackey (GF);22:35
5. Andrea Distefano (SGF);22:42
6. Katherine Lieberth (GF);22:52
7. Sylvia Guillet (GF);23:20
8. Tessa Hogan (SGF);23:23
9. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF);23:35
10. Ariana Yeager (GF);23:42
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at HF)
Course length: 4730 M
BOYS
Schuylerville 19, Hudson Falls 40
Top 10 individuals: 1. Daryl Headen (Schy);17:34
2. Peyton Daley (HuF);17:37
3. Zachary Payment (Schy);18:13
4. Patrick McGloine (Schy);18:21
5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy);18:30
6. Cody Belden (Schy);19:01
7. Peter Dudley (HuF);19:08
8. Tom Bowstead (HuF);19:16
9. Jacob Rowinski (Schy);19:48
10. Gian-Luca Ubillo (Schy);20:03
GIRLS
Schuylerville 15, Hudson Falls NA
Top 10 individuals: 1. Sunni LaBounty (Schy);19:39
2. Megan Vianese (Schy);21:44
3. Lillian Letzring (Schy);22:24
4. Paige Nesbitt (Schy);22:32
5. Anya Vautrin (Schy);24:24
6. Emma Nesbitt (Schy);24:28
7. Sydney Alexanian (Schy);24:31
8. Riley VanCott (Schy);24:32
9. Emma Grace O'Rourke (Schy);24:37
10. Trista Delong (HuF);25:51
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Saratoga Biathlon Club)
Course length: 3.1
BOYS
Corinth 21, Hadley-Luzerne 34
Top 14 individuals: 1. Hayden Sirchia (Cor);20:34
2. Paul Granger (Cor);20:49
3. Connor Moulton (H-L);21:14
4. Tyler Hanson (Cor);21:26
5. Jon Fraser (H-L);21:46
6. Ashton Tokarski (Cor);21:51
7. Liam Hughes (H-L);22:03
8. Jake Martina (Cor);23:20
9. Leon Reynolds (H-L);24:17
10. Skyler Williamson (H-L);24:41
GIRLS
Corinth Inc., Hadley-Luzerne Inc.
Top 7 individuals: 1. Rylee Dunbar (Cor);23:04
2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);24:03
3. Anika Parnell (Cor);25:13
4. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L);27:47
5. Jillian Richards (Cor);29:59
6. Elizabeth Allan (H-L);35:30
7. Charlotte Sanchez (H-L);45:48
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at North Warren)
Course length: 2.7 miles
BOYS
North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 22, Warrensburg 39
North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 15, Argyle incomplete
Warrensburg 15, Argyle incomplete
Top 10 individuals: 1. Gavin Smith (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);19:01
2. Braydon Olden (Warr);19:35
3. Collin Monroe (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);19:46
4. Nick Parker (Warr);20:14
5. Hunter Jordan (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);20:32
6. Wolfgang Neil (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);20:48
7. David Anderson (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);21:15
8. Avery Murphy (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);21:23
9. Haydon Frost (Arg);21:28
10. Gage Morris (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);22:02
GIRLS
North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 15, Argyle incomplete
North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 15, Warrensburg incomplete
Top 10 individuals: 1. Isabelle Gulick (Arg);20:57
2. Sheridan Millington (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);23:26
3. Sarah Stevens (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);23:57
4. Hunter Mulvey (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);24:03
5. Grace Glascock (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);24:52
6. Lauren Monroe (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);24:57
7. Lana Lambeth (Warr);24:58
8. Mackenzie Lucid (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);25:17
9. Chelsea Wright (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);25:24
10. Olivia Frasier-Lee (Warr);26:06
WASAREN LEAGUE
(at Greenwich)
Course length: 2.75
BOYS
Hoosic Valley 25, Greenwich 33
Hoosic Valley 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.
Greenwich 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Collin MacDonald (Hoosick Falls);17:13
2. Jacob Ziehm (Gre);17:39
3. Matt Bink (Gre);18:37
4. Jake Kinnicutt (HV);18:52
5. Jeremy Gress (Hoosick Falls);19:11
6. Shane Yando (HV);19:13
7. Cameron Marotta (HV);19:18
8. Andrew Kalbfliesh (HV);19:18
9. Colin Murray (Gre);20:08
10. Jack Hallam (HV);20:16
GIRLS
Greenwich 18, Hoosic Valley 45
Greenwich 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.
Hoosic Valley 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Nina Sgambelluri (Gre);17:46
2. Brooke Wright (Gre);18:10
3. Lily Czub (HV);18:12
4. Emily Skiff (Gre);18:36
5. Brynne Wright (Gre);18:39
6. Bailey Bain (Gre);18:50
7. Emma Cronin (Gre);19:57
8. Quinn Collins (Gre);20:26
9. Arianna Peroni (Gre);21:11
10. Sophia Squires (HV);21:20
Notes: Colin McDonald set the boys' course record.
