{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Moreau Rec)

Course length: 3.0

BOYS

South Glens Falls 25, Glens Falls 32

Top 10 individuals: 1. Cowen Leininger (SGF);16:39

2. Aidan Taylor (SGF);17:26

3. Sam Bordeau (GF);17:35

4. Julian Stedman (GF);17:44

5. Tillman Philo (SGF);18:21

6. Jack Putnam (GF);18:23

7. Paul Trackey (GF);18:32

8. Dylan Sechler (SGF);18:53

9. Jordan Stevens (SGF);18:53

10. Andrew Byrne (SGF);19:04

GIRLS

South Glens Falls 26, Glens Falls 29

Top 10 individuals: 1. Marissa Colvin (SGF);20:20

2. Katie Culliton (GF);20:46

3. Kara Hammond (SGF);22:17

4. Helena Trackey (GF);22:35

5. Andrea Distefano (SGF);22:42

6. Katherine Lieberth (GF);22:52

7. Sylvia Guillet (GF);23:20

8. Tessa Hogan (SGF);23:23

9. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF);23:35

10. Ariana Yeager (GF);23:42

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at HF)

Course length: 4730 M

BOYS

Schuylerville 19, Hudson Falls 40

Top 10 individuals: 1. Daryl Headen (Schy);17:34

2. Peyton Daley (HuF);17:37

3. Zachary Payment (Schy);18:13

4. Patrick McGloine (Schy);18:21

5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy);18:30

6. Cody Belden (Schy);19:01

7. Peter Dudley (HuF);19:08

8. Tom Bowstead (HuF);19:16

9. Jacob Rowinski (Schy);19:48

10. Gian-Luca Ubillo (Schy);20:03

GIRLS

Schuylerville 15, Hudson Falls NA

Top 10 individuals: 1. Sunni LaBounty (Schy);19:39

2. Megan Vianese (Schy);21:44

3. Lillian Letzring (Schy);22:24

4. Paige Nesbitt (Schy);22:32

5. Anya Vautrin (Schy);24:24

6. Emma Nesbitt (Schy);24:28

7. Sydney Alexanian (Schy);24:31

8. Riley VanCott (Schy);24:32

9. Emma Grace O'Rourke (Schy);24:37

10. Trista Delong (HuF);25:51

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Saratoga Biathlon Club)

Course length: 3.1

BOYS

Corinth 21, Hadley-Luzerne 34

Top 14 individuals: 1. Hayden Sirchia (Cor);20:34

2. Paul Granger (Cor);20:49

3. Connor Moulton (H-L);21:14

4. Tyler Hanson (Cor);21:26

5. Jon Fraser (H-L);21:46

6. Ashton Tokarski (Cor);21:51

7. Liam Hughes (H-L);22:03

8. Jake Martina (Cor);23:20

9. Leon Reynolds (H-L);24:17

10. Skyler Williamson (H-L);24:41 

GIRLS

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Corinth Inc., Hadley-Luzerne Inc.

Top 7 individuals: 1. Rylee Dunbar (Cor);23:04

2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);24:03

3. Anika Parnell (Cor);25:13

4. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L);27:47

5. Jillian Richards (Cor);29:59

6. Elizabeth Allan (H-L);35:30

7. Charlotte Sanchez (H-L);45:48

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at North Warren)

Course length: 2.7 miles

BOYS

North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 22, Warrensburg 39

North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 15, Argyle incomplete

Warrensburg 15, Argyle incomplete

Top 10 individuals: 1. Gavin Smith (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);19:01

2. Braydon Olden (Warr);19:35

3. Collin Monroe (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);19:46

4. Nick Parker (Warr);20:14

5. Hunter Jordan (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);20:32

6. Wolfgang Neil (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);20:48

7. David Anderson (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);21:15

8. Avery Murphy (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);21:23

9. Haydon Frost (Arg);21:28

10. Gage Morris (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);22:02

GIRLS

North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 15, Argyle incomplete

North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva 15, Warrensburg incomplete

Top 10 individuals: 1. Isabelle Gulick (Arg);20:57

2. Sheridan Millington (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);23:26

3. Sarah Stevens (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);23:57

4. Hunter Mulvey (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);24:03

5. Grace Glascock (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);24:52

6. Lauren Monroe (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);24:57

7. Lana Lambeth (Warr);24:58

8. Mackenzie Lucid (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);25:17

9. Chelsea Wright (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva);25:24

10. Olivia Frasier-Lee (Warr);26:06

WASAREN LEAGUE

(at Greenwich)

Course length: 2.75

BOYS

Hoosic Valley 25, Greenwich 33

Hoosic Valley 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.

Greenwich 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Collin MacDonald (Hoosick Falls);17:13

2. Jacob Ziehm (Gre);17:39

3. Matt Bink (Gre);18:37

4. Jake Kinnicutt (HV);18:52

5. Jeremy Gress (Hoosick Falls);19:11

6. Shane Yando (HV);19:13

7. Cameron Marotta (HV);19:18

8. Andrew Kalbfliesh (HV);19:18

9. Colin Murray (Gre);20:08

10. Jack Hallam (HV);20:16

GIRLS

Greenwich 18, Hoosic Valley 45

Greenwich 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.

Hoosic Valley 15, Hoosick Falls Inc.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Nina Sgambelluri (Gre);17:46

2. Brooke Wright (Gre);18:10

3. Lily Czub (HV);18:12

4. Emily Skiff (Gre);18:36

5. Brynne Wright (Gre);18:39

6. Bailey Bain (Gre);18:50

7. Emma Cronin (Gre);19:57

8. Quinn Collins (Gre);20:26

9. Arianna Peroni (Gre);21:11

10. Sophia Squires (HV);21:20

Notes: Colin McDonald set the boys' course record.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments