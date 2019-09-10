WASAREN LEAGUE
(at Greenwich)
Course length: 2.75
BOYS
Berlin 24, Greenwich 33
Top 10 individuals:
1. Bruce Gregg (Gre) 17:21
2. Collin Douglas (Ber) 17:25
3. Matt Kluck (Ber) 17:45
4. Jacob Ziehm (Gre) 17:53
5. Michael Loughlin (Ber) 18:33
6. Jackson Flowers (Ber) 18:56
7. Matt Bink (Gre) 19:28
8. Malachi Ritter (Ber) 20:47
9. Colin Murray (Gre) 21:26
10. Dillon Niles (Gre) 21:51
GIRLS
Greenwich 18, Emma Willard 42
Greenwich 15, Berlin 49
Emma Willard 18, Berlin 41
Top 10 individuals:
1. Nina Sgambelluri (Gre) 17:40
2. Brynne Wright (Gre) 17:42
3. Josie Smith (Ew) 18:19
4. Brooke Wright (Gre) 18:36
5. Quinn Collins (Gre) 18:38
6. Emily Skiff (Gre) 18:54
7. Skyler Dailey (Ew) 19:01
8. Teagan Wright (Gre) 19:10
9. Elsie Corbett (Ber) 19:36
10. Bailey Bain (Gre) 20:03
Notes: New Course Record for boys: Bruce Gregg 17:21. New Course Record for Girls: Nina Sgambelluri 17:40.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Queensbury Campus Trails)
Course length: 2.80 miles
BOYS
Queensbury 19, Schuylerville 44
Top 10 individuals:
1. Nick Logan (Q) 15:49
2. Daryl Headen (Schy) 16:30
3. Lance Hayes (Q) 16:31
4. Drew Fedele (Q) 16:54
5. Benjamin Jenkin (Q) 17:28
6. Noah Engel (Q) 17:32
7. Tyler Harrington (Q) 17:32
8. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 17:33
9. Jack Hicks (Q) 17:33
10. Patrick Russell (Q) 17:33
GIRLS
Queensbury 23, Schuylerville 38
Top 10 individuals:
1. Annalise Beyerbach (Q) 18:57
2. Sunni LaBounty (Schy) 19:03
3. Megan Vianese (Schy) 19:38
4. Kinsley Holl (Q) 19:52
5. Martyna Boczar (Q) 20:33
6. Aberlyn Doin (Q) 20:40
7. Madelyn Powers (Q) 20:49
8. Grace Corlew (Q) 21:20
9. Hayley Benware (QHS) 21:21
10. Emma Nesbitt (QHS) 21:33
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Coles Woods)
Course length: 4780 Meters
BOYS
Glens Falls 20, Hudson Falls 35
Top 10 individuals:
1. Julian Stedman (GF) 17:28
2. Sam Bordeau (GF) 17:49
3. Paul Trackey (GF) 17:54
4. Peyton Daley (HuF) 18:16
5. Jack Putnam (GF) 18:54
6. Peter Dudley (HuF) 19:11
7. Tom Bowstead (HuF) 19:39
8. Caleb Tamez (HuF) 21:11
9. Ryan Healy (GF) 21:15
10. John Eggelston (HuF) 22:56
GIRLS
Glens Falls 15, Hudson Falls inc.
Top 8 individuals:
1. Katie Culliton (GF) 22:01
2. Helena Trackey (GF) 22:02
3. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 22:08
4. Ariana Yeager (GF) 22:16
5. Sylvia Guillet (GF) 23:44
6. Trista DeLong (HuF) 25:05
7. Natalie Brooks (HuF) 29:37
8. Nichole Cozzens (HuF) 34:05
