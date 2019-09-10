{{featured_button_text}}

WASAREN LEAGUE

(at Greenwich)

Course length: 2.75

BOYS

Berlin 24, Greenwich 33

Top 10 individuals:

1. Bruce Gregg (Gre) 17:21

2. Collin Douglas (Ber) 17:25

3. Matt Kluck (Ber) 17:45

4. Jacob Ziehm (Gre) 17:53

5. Michael Loughlin (Ber) 18:33

6. Jackson Flowers (Ber) 18:56

7. Matt Bink (Gre) 19:28

8. Malachi Ritter (Ber) 20:47

9. Colin Murray (Gre) 21:26

10. Dillon Niles (Gre) 21:51

GIRLS

Greenwich 18, Emma Willard 42

Greenwich 15, Berlin 49

Emma Willard 18, Berlin 41

Top 10 individuals:

1. Nina Sgambelluri (Gre) 17:40

2. Brynne Wright (Gre) 17:42

3. Josie Smith (Ew) 18:19

4. Brooke Wright (Gre) 18:36

5. Quinn Collins (Gre) 18:38

6. Emily Skiff (Gre) 18:54

7. Skyler Dailey (Ew) 19:01

8. Teagan Wright (Gre) 19:10

9. Elsie Corbett (Ber) 19:36

10. Bailey Bain (Gre) 20:03

Notes: New Course Record for boys: Bruce Gregg 17:21. New Course Record for Girls: Nina Sgambelluri 17:40.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Queensbury Campus Trails)

Course length: 2.80 miles

BOYS

Queensbury 19, Schuylerville 44

Top 10 individuals:

1. Nick Logan (Q) 15:49

2. Daryl Headen (Schy) 16:30

3. Lance Hayes (Q) 16:31

4. Drew Fedele (Q) 16:54

5. Benjamin Jenkin (Q) 17:28

6. Noah Engel (Q) 17:32

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

7. Tyler Harrington (Q) 17:32

8. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 17:33

9. Jack Hicks (Q) 17:33

10. Patrick Russell (Q) 17:33

GIRLS

Queensbury 23, Schuylerville 38

Top 10 individuals:

1. Annalise Beyerbach (Q) 18:57

2. Sunni LaBounty (Schy) 19:03

3. Megan Vianese (Schy) 19:38

4. Kinsley Holl (Q) 19:52

5. Martyna Boczar (Q) 20:33

6. Aberlyn Doin (Q) 20:40

7. Madelyn Powers (Q) 20:49

8. Grace Corlew (Q) 21:20

9. Hayley Benware (QHS) 21:21

10. Emma Nesbitt (QHS) 21:33

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Coles Woods)

Course length: 4780 Meters

BOYS

Glens Falls 20, Hudson Falls 35

Top 10 individuals:

1. Julian Stedman (GF) 17:28

2. Sam Bordeau (GF) 17:49

3. Paul Trackey (GF) 17:54

4. Peyton Daley (HuF) 18:16

5. Jack Putnam (GF) 18:54

6. Peter Dudley (HuF) 19:11

7. Tom Bowstead (HuF) 19:39

8. Caleb Tamez (HuF) 21:11

9. Ryan Healy (GF) 21:15

10. John Eggelston (HuF) 22:56

GIRLS

Glens Falls 15, Hudson Falls inc.

Top 8 individuals:

1. Katie Culliton (GF) 22:01

2. Helena Trackey (GF) 22:02

3. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 22:08

4. Ariana Yeager (GF) 22:16

5. Sylvia Guillet (GF) 23:44

6. Trista DeLong (HuF) 25:05

7. Natalie Brooks (HuF) 29:37

8. Nichole Cozzens (HuF) 34:05

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments