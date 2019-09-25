{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Hudson Falls, Tuesday)

Course length: 2.94 miles

BOYS

Queensbury 18, Hudson Falls 45

Top 5 individuals:

1. Nick Logan (QHS);16:12

2. Noah Engel (QHS);17:24

3. Peyton Daley (HuF);17:58

4. Patrick Russell (QHS);18:13

5. Lance Hayes (QHS);18:16

GIRLS

Queensbury 15, Hudson Falls inc.

Top 5 individuals:

1. Kinsley Holl (QHS);20:28

2. Madelyn Powers (QHS);20:35

3. Martyna Boczar (QHS);21:22

4. Aberlyn Doin (QHS);21:55

5. Hayley Benware (QHS);22:05

