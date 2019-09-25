FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Hudson Falls, Tuesday)
Course length: 2.94 miles
BOYS
Queensbury 18, Hudson Falls 45
Top 5 individuals:
1. Nick Logan (QHS);16:12
2. Noah Engel (QHS);17:24
3. Peyton Daley (HuF);17:58
4. Patrick Russell (QHS);18:13
5. Lance Hayes (QHS);18:16
GIRLS
Queensbury 15, Hudson Falls inc.
Top 5 individuals:
1. Kinsley Holl (QHS);20:28
2. Madelyn Powers (QHS);20:35
3. Martyna Boczar (QHS);21:22
4. Aberlyn Doin (QHS);21:55
5. Hayley Benware (QHS);22:05

