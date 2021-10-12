ROUNDUP: Putnam, Vianese lead way at Cole's Woods

Jack Putnam and Megan Vianese were the individual winners as four Foothills teams met at Cole's Woods on Tuesday.
Quinn Johnson, Katrin Schreiner, Brody Olden, Brynn Tyler, Jake Kinnincutt and Nina Squambellari also recorded first-place finishes in various meets.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Cole’s Woods)
BOYS
Glens Falls 26, South Glens Falls 29
Schuylerville 15, Hudson Falls Inc.
Top 10 individuals
1. Jack Putnam (GF) 16:01
2. Daryl Headen (Schy) 16:15
3. Tillman Philo (SGF) 16:32
4. Julian Stedman (GF) 16:32
5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy) 16:41
6. Jack Bordeau (GF) 17:08
7. Andrew Byrne (SGF) 17:28
8. Cooper Brennan (SGF) 17:40
9. Peter Dudley (HuF) 17:41
10. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 17:49
GIRLS
Glens Falls 24, South Glens Falls 31
Schuylerville 15, Hudson Falls Inc.
Top 10 individuals
1. Megan Vianese (Schy) 18:50
2. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 18:57
3. Clara Avery (GF) 19:13
4. Lily McNulty (SGF) 19:34
5. Helena Trackey (GF) 20:09
6. Sylvia Guillet (GF) 20:09
7. Nikki Stark (Schy) 20:22
8. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 21:53
9. Kate Crandall (GF) 22:08
10. Paige Nesbitt (Schy)
Course length: 2.8 miles.
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School)
BOYS
Hadley-Luzerne 24, Granville-Whitehall 31
Hadley-Luzerne 15, Argyle, Inc.
Granville-Whitehall Inc., Argyle, Inc.
Top 16 individuals
1. Quinn Johnson (Gran-Whit) 20:32
2. Liam Hughes (H-L) 21:02
3. Noah Springer (H-L) 21:34
4. Jacob Durkee (Arg) 21:38
5. Mason Dunn (H-L) 21:47
6. Matt Pietryka (Gran-Whit) 21:54
7. Lucas Kingsley (Arg) 22:23
8. Makalo Atkinson (H-L) 23:02
9. Hunter Rockenstire (Gran-Whit) 23:13
10. Tristan Teer (Gran-Whit) 25:22
11. Justin Hull (H-L) 25:39
12. Preston Bakemeier (Gran-Whit) 26:58
13. Carter Powell (Gran-Whit) 27:26
14. Jake Dunn (H-L) 30:33
15. Nolan Moore (H-L) 34:44
16. Wyatt Moore (H-L) 37:32
GIRLS
Argyle 15, Hadley-Luzerne, Inc.
Argyle 15, Granville-Whitehall, Inc.
Granville-Whitehall Inc., Hadley-Luzerne Inc.
Top 11 individuals
1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 21:42
2. Alyssa Freeguard (Arg) 22:50
3. Amber Gibbs (Gran-Whit) 23:41
4. Breanna Wiley (H-L) 25:42
5. Erica Siaulnski (Arg) 25:57
6. Sage Frank (Arg) 26:18
7. Allison Wiley (H-L) 26:35
8. Carlie Depew (Arg) 28:12
9. Mackenzie Heller (Arg) 30:38
10. Natalie Morin (Gran-Whit) 32:29
11. Cammy Dekalb (Gran-Whit) 38:04
Notes: Katrin Schreiner set a new course record for girls, breaking her own record set on Sept. 21. Course length: 3.1 miles.
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Warrensburg)
BOYS
Hartford def. Warrensburg, Inc.
Top 10 individuals
1. Brody Olden (Warr) 19:02
2. Brayden Olden (Warr) 20:08
3. Logan Reynolds (Hartford) 20:57
4. Bryton Mandigo (Hartford) 21:41
5. Joseph Cain (Warr) 22:24
6. Honqxu Qian (Hartford) 24:33
7. Ben Mckiever (Warr) 27:24
8. Michael Smith (Hartford) 27:53
9. Hunter LaCross (Hartford) 28:04
10. John Gauthier (Hartford) 33:10
GIRLS
Both teams incomplete
Top 6 individuals
1. Brynn Tyler (Hartford) 23:44
2. Malia Prevost (Warr) 27:39
3. Gabriella McFarren (Hartford) 28:55
4. MaKenzie Johnson (Hartford) 28:56
5. Lilly Joseph (Warr) 30:51
6. Mary LeBraque (Warr) 40:04
Notes: With incomplete teams, Hartford took the win, however, Brody Olden easily won individually on the boys side. Brynn Tyler got the girls win for Hartford. On their senior night, Brayden Olden and Malia Prevost had impressive second-place finishes. Course length: 3 miles.
WASAREN LEAGUE
(at Hoosic Valley)
BOYS
Hoosic Valley 15, Greenwich Inc
Top 9 individuals
1. Jake Kinnincutt (HV) 16:26
2. Ethan Shelfon (HV) 16:29
3. Logan Maleady (HV) 17:14
4. Matt Bink (Gre) 17:37
5. Jacob Ziehm (Gre) 17:39
6. Alex Ruepp (HV) 18:29
7. Jack Hallam (HV) 19:49
8. Caden Jarvis (HV) 20:15
9. Dylan Svec (HV) 24:58
GIRLS
Hoosic Valley 23, Greenwich 33
Hoosic Valley 15, Waldoph Inc
Greenwich 15, Waldoph Inc
Top 10 individuals
1. Nina Squambellari (Gre) 17:38
2. Sophia Squires (HV) 17:52
3. Liky Czub (HV) 18:23
4. Amanda Salisbury (HV) 21:29
5. Fiona Whiting (Wald) 21:49
6. Eva Robert (HV) 23:26
7. Kaitlyn McClay (Gre) 24:26
8. Nadia Chincola (Gre) 24:28
9. Esther Meore (Gre) 24:56
10. Kaitlyn Hewitt (HV) 27:08
Course length: 2.8 miles.
