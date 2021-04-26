ROUNDUP: North Warren-Jnb.-Minerva wins meet

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Warrensburg)
Course length: 3 miles
BOYS
North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 18,
Hadley-Luzerne 41
Warrensburg Inc.
Top 10 individuals
1. David Anderson (NW) 19:35
2. Gavin Smith (NW) 19:40
3. Collin Monroe (NW) 20:52
4. Conner Moulton (H-L) 21:18
5. Brayden Olden (Warr) 21:47
6. Gage Morris (NW) 21:58
7. Liam Hughes (H-L) 22:13
8. Avery Murphy (NW) 22:49
9. Makalo Atkinson (H-L) 22:51
10. Hunter Jordan (NW) 21:58
GIRLS
All teams Inc.
Top 7 individuals
1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 21:51
2. Kara Tucker (NW) 25:04
3. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L) 25:33
4. Chesea Wright (NW) 27:22
5. Erin Corr (NW) 27:45
6. Kate Wimberly (NW) 27:59
7. Breanna Wiley (H-L) 30:16
