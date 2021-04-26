 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: North Warren-Jnb.-Minerva wins meet
ROUNDUP: North Warren-Jnb.-Minerva wins meet

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Warrensburg)

Course length: 3 miles

BOYS

North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 18,

Hadley-Luzerne 41

Warrensburg Inc.

Top 10 individuals

1. David Anderson (NW) 19:35

2. Gavin Smith (NW) 19:40

3. Collin Monroe (NW) 20:52

4. Conner Moulton (H-L) 21:18

5. Brayden Olden (Warr) 21:47

6. Gage Morris (NW) 21:58

7. Liam Hughes (H-L) 22:13

8. Avery Murphy (NW) 22:49

9. Makalo Atkinson (H-L) 22:51

10. Hunter Jordan (NW) 21:58

GIRLS

All teams Inc.

Top 7 individuals

1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 21:51

2. Kara Tucker (NW) 25:04

3. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L) 25:33

4. Chesea Wright (NW) 27:22

5. Erin Corr (NW) 27:45

6. Kate Wimberly (NW) 27:59

7. Breanna Wiley (H-L) 30:16

