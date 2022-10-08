ROUNDUP: McNulty fifth at Tartan Invy

Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls took fifth place in the girls race in a time of 18:47.20. Teammate Amanda Matrazzo took 21st and Madaline Goliber was 25th. Caroline Kelly of Greenwich was 22nd.

Cooper Brennan of South High was 10th in the boys race in 16:34.72. Also in the top 25 for the Bulldogs were Rafael Medina (15th), Logan Kibling (16th) and Luca DeCarlo (19th). South Glens Falls was third out of five teams.

SARATOGA INVITATIONAL: Andrea Warren of Saratoga Catholic was ninth in the girls run in 20:35.38. Jacey Locci of Stillwter was 19th.

Other local runners in the top 40 were Brynn Tyler of Hartford (26th), Addison Thornton of Stillwater (28th), Rylee Dunbar of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (30th), Samantha Savage of Corinth-Hadley-Luzerne (33rd), Adrienne Rist of Stillwater (37th) and Kerry Gill of Spa Catholic (39th). Corinth-Hadley-Luzerne finished in eighth place in a field that included many larger schools.