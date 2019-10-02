ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Granville)
Course length: 2.86
BOYS
Lake George 16, Granville-Whitehall 39
Lake George 15, Hartford 40
Granville-Whitehall 15, Hartford 40
Top 10 individuals:
1. Jake O'Keefe (LG);17:24
2. Joe Cocozza (LG);18:00
3. Isaac Herrick (LG);18:07
4. Josh Defayette (LG);18:37
5. Logan Reynolds (H);18:43
6. Owen Burnham (GW);18:47
7. Aiden Olson (LG);18:49
8. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG);18:50
9. Harry Birchmore (GW);19:07
10. Sam Burns (LG);20:20
GIRLS
Lake George 15, Granville-Whitehall 40
Lake George 15, Hartford 40
Granville-Whitehall inc., Hartford inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Liz Raydn (LG);20:42
2. Alyssa Freeguard (H);22:12
3. Taylor Mclarty (LG);22:40
4. Kaitlyn Panouskek (GW);23:54
5. Maya Bruno (LG);23:50
6. Morgan Macdermid (LG);23:53
7. Madison Stark (LG);24:35
8. Avaleena Unkauf (LG);26:19
9. Madelaine Unkauf (LG);27:59
10. Gianna Fasulo (LG);28:29
