ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Granville)

Course length: 2.86

BOYS

Lake George 16, Granville-Whitehall 39

Lake George 15, Hartford 40

Granville-Whitehall 15, Hartford 40

Top 10 individuals:

1. Jake O'Keefe (LG);17:24

2. Joe Cocozza (LG);18:00

3. Isaac Herrick (LG);18:07

4. Josh Defayette (LG);18:37

5. Logan Reynolds (H);18:43

6. Owen Burnham (GW);18:47

7. Aiden Olson (LG);18:49

8. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG);18:50

9. Harry Birchmore (GW);19:07

10. Sam Burns (LG);20:20

GIRLS

Lake George 15, Granville-Whitehall 40

Lake George 15, Hartford 40

Granville-Whitehall inc., Hartford inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Liz Raydn (LG);20:42

2. Alyssa Freeguard (H);22:12

3. Taylor Mclarty (LG);22:40

4. Kaitlyn Panouskek (GW);23:54

5. Maya Bruno (LG);23:50

6. Morgan Macdermid (LG);23:53

7. Madison Stark (LG);24:35

8. Avaleena Unkauf (LG);26:19

9. Madelaine Unkauf (LG);27:59

10. Gianna Fasulo (LG);28:29

