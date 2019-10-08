ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Corinth)
Course length: 2.7
BOYS
Lake George 23, Corinth 34
L. George 21, N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 39
Corinth 27, N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 28
Top 10 individuals:
1. Jake O'Keefe (LG);15:24
2. Issac Herrick (LG);15:58
3. Gabe Smith (NW);16:01
4. Gavin Smith (NW);16:02
5. Paul Granger (Cor);16:03
6. Hayden Sirchia (Cor);16:17
7. Josh Defayette (LG);16:22
8. Aiden Olsen (LG);16:26
9. Ashton Tokarski (Cor);16:37
10. Tyler Hanson (Cor);16:39
GIRLS
N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 27, L. George 32
N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 15, Corinth inc.
Lake George 15, Corinth inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Elizabeth Radyn (LG);17:48
2. Rylee Dunbar (Cor);18:20
3. Anika Parnell (Cor);18:35
4. Taylor McLarty (LG);19:24
5. Hunter Mulvey (NW);19:58
6. Chelsea Wright (NW);20:05
7. Sheridan Millington (NW);20:13
8. Mattie Stark (LG);20:16
9. Grace Glascock (NW);20:18
10. Mackenzie Lucid (NW);20:51
Notes: Lake George boys won a very exciting meet of three undefeated boys teams and took home the Adirondack League title. Likewise the North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva girls team remained undefeated and also won the Adirondack League title.
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Townsend Elementary School)
Course length: 2.6
BOYS
Hadley-Luzerne 23, Granville/Whitehall 32
Hadley-Luzerne 17, Argyle-Fort Edward Inc.
Granville-Whitehall 17, Argyle-Fort Edward Inc.
Top 19 individuals:
1. Jon Fraser (H-L);15:58
2. Connor Moulton (H-L);16:07
3. Liam Hughes (H-L);16:12
4. Owen Burnham (G-W);16:40
5. Harry Birchmore (G-W);17:00
6. Jordan Gould (G-W);17:39
7. Matt Pietryka (G-W);17:54
8. Skyler Williamson (H-L);17:57
9. Haydon Frost (A-FE);17:59
10. Lucas Kingsley (A-FE);18:02
11. Leon Reynolds (H-L);18:03
12. Quinn Johnson (G-W);18:39
13. Chris Bakemeirer (G-W);20:53
14. Josh Renard (G-W);21:48
15. Noah Balsh (G-W);22:29
16. Jacob Lyons (A-FE);22:53
17. Preston Bakemeier (G-W);26:40
18. Wyatt Moore (H-L);29:23
19. Ian Tucker (A-FE);29:30
GIRLS
Hadley-Luzerne 21, Argyle-Fort Edward inc.
Hadley-Luzerne 24, Granville-Whitehall inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Isabelle Gulick (A-FE);17:48
2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);18:04
3. Kaitlyn Panorshek (G-W);19:12
4. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L);20:48
5. Morgan Austin (G-W);23:02
6. Elizabeth Allan (H-L);23:56
7. Amber Backus (G-W);26:46
8. Charlotte Sanchez (H-L);29:09
9. Deanna Sterns (A-FE);30:38
10. Lucy Rose (H-L);31:47
WASAREN LEAGUE
(at Warrensburg)
Course length: 2.75
BOYS
Warrensburg 15, Hartford inc.
Top 6 individuals:
1. Brayden Olden (W);18:59
2. Nick Parker (W);19:38
3. Nathan Hilbert (W);19:51
4. James Wallace (W);21:26
5. Landon Templeton (W);21:33
6. Justin Nix (H);26:29
GIRLS
Top 5 individuals:
1. Alyssa Freeguard (H);21:42
2. Olivia Frazier (W);24:36
3. Malia Prevost (W);26:02
4. Emmaline Barker (H);30:00
5. Kayla Livingston (H);34:01
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Coles Woods)
Course length: 4780 Meters
BOYS
Queensbury 24, Glens Falls 33
Top 10 individuals:
1. Noah Engel (Q);16:06
2. Julian Landon (GF);16:09
3. Sam Bordeau (GF);16:14
4. Lance Hayes (Q);16:24
5. Lucas Jenkin (Q);16:42
6. Patrick Russell (Q);16:43
7. Jack Putnam (GF);16:43
8. Drew Fedele (Q);16:46
9. Paul Trackey (GF);17:05
10. Benjamin Jenkin (Q);17:18
GIRLS
Queensbury 18, Glens Falls 45
Top 10 individuals:
1. Madelyn Powers (Q);19:10
2. Kinsley Holl (Q);19:15
3. Katie Culliton (GF);19:21
4. Martyna Boczar (Q);19:57
5. Aberlyn Doin (Q);20:13
6. Shauna Mower (Q);20:21
7. Hayley Benware (Q);20:31
8. Paige O'Donnell (Q);20:35
9. Helena Trackey (GF);20:53
10. Katherine Lieberth (GF);21:02
