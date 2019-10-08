{{featured_button_text}}

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Corinth)

Course length: 2.7

BOYS

Lake George 23, Corinth 34

L. George 21, N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 39

Corinth 27, N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 28

Top 10 individuals:

1. Jake O'Keefe (LG);15:24

2. Issac Herrick (LG);15:58

3. Gabe Smith (NW);16:01

4. Gavin Smith (NW);16:02

5. Paul Granger (Cor);16:03

6. Hayden Sirchia (Cor);16:17

7. Josh Defayette (LG);16:22

8. Aiden Olsen (LG);16:26

9. Ashton Tokarski (Cor);16:37

10. Tyler Hanson (Cor);16:39

GIRLS

N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 27, L. George 32

N. Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 15, Corinth inc.

Lake George 15, Corinth inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Elizabeth Radyn (LG);17:48

2. Rylee Dunbar (Cor);18:20

3. Anika Parnell (Cor);18:35

4. Taylor McLarty (LG);19:24

5. Hunter Mulvey (NW);19:58

6. Chelsea Wright (NW);20:05

7. Sheridan Millington (NW);20:13

8. Mattie Stark (LG);20:16

9. Grace Glascock (NW);20:18

10. Mackenzie Lucid (NW);20:51

Notes: Lake George boys won a very exciting meet of three undefeated boys teams and took home the Adirondack League title. Likewise the North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva girls team remained undefeated and also won the Adirondack League title.

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Townsend Elementary School)

Course length: 2.6

BOYS

Hadley-Luzerne 23, Granville/Whitehall 32

Hadley-Luzerne 17, Argyle-Fort Edward Inc.

Granville-Whitehall 17, Argyle-Fort Edward Inc.

Top 19 individuals:

1. Jon Fraser (H-L);15:58

2. Connor Moulton (H-L);16:07

3. Liam Hughes (H-L);16:12

4. Owen Burnham (G-W);16:40

5. Harry Birchmore (G-W);17:00

6. Jordan Gould (G-W);17:39

7. Matt Pietryka (G-W);17:54

8. Skyler Williamson (H-L);17:57

9. Haydon Frost (A-FE);17:59

10. Lucas Kingsley (A-FE);18:02

11. Leon Reynolds (H-L);18:03

12. Quinn Johnson (G-W);18:39

13. Chris Bakemeirer (G-W);20:53

14. Josh Renard (G-W);21:48

15. Noah Balsh (G-W);22:29

16. Jacob Lyons (A-FE);22:53

17. Preston Bakemeier (G-W);26:40

18. Wyatt Moore (H-L);29:23

19. Ian Tucker (A-FE);29:30

GIRLS

Hadley-Luzerne 21, Argyle-Fort Edward inc.

Hadley-Luzerne 24, Granville-Whitehall inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Isabelle Gulick (A-FE);17:48

2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);18:04

3. Kaitlyn Panorshek (G-W);19:12

4. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L);20:48

5. Morgan Austin (G-W);23:02

6. Elizabeth Allan (H-L);23:56

7. Amber Backus (G-W);26:46

8. Charlotte Sanchez (H-L);29:09

9. Deanna Sterns (A-FE);30:38

10. Lucy Rose (H-L);31:47

WASAREN LEAGUE

(at Warrensburg)

Course length: 2.75

BOYS

Warrensburg 15, Hartford inc.

Top 6 individuals:

1. Brayden Olden (W);18:59

2. Nick Parker (W);19:38

3. Nathan Hilbert (W);19:51

4. James Wallace (W);21:26

5. Landon Templeton (W);21:33

6. Justin Nix (H);26:29

GIRLS

Top 5 individuals:

1. Alyssa Freeguard (H);21:42

2. Olivia Frazier (W);24:36

3. Malia Prevost (W);26:02

4. Emmaline Barker (H);30:00

5. Kayla Livingston (H);34:01

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Coles Woods)

Course length: 4780 Meters

BOYS

Queensbury 24, Glens Falls 33

Top 10 individuals:

1. Noah Engel (Q);16:06

2. Julian Landon (GF);16:09

3. Sam Bordeau (GF);16:14

4. Lance Hayes (Q);16:24

5. Lucas Jenkin (Q);16:42

6. Patrick Russell (Q);16:43

7. Jack Putnam (GF);16:43

8. Drew Fedele (Q);16:46

9. Paul Trackey (GF);17:05

10. Benjamin Jenkin (Q);17:18

GIRLS

Queensbury 18, Glens Falls 45

Top 10 individuals:

1. Madelyn Powers (Q);19:10

2. Kinsley Holl (Q);19:15

3. Katie Culliton (GF);19:21

4. Martyna Boczar (Q);19:57

5. Aberlyn Doin (Q);20:13

6. Shauna Mower (Q);20:21

7. Hayley Benware (Q);20:31

8. Paige O'Donnell (Q);20:35

9. Helena Trackey (GF);20:53

10. Katherine Lieberth (GF);21:02

