Roundup: Indians, Spartans are winners

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
Course length: 3.1 Miles
BOYS
Glens Falls 18, Broadalbin-Perth 45
1. Julian Stedman (GF);18:37
2. Jack Putnam (GF);18:47
3. Connor Couperus (B-P);19:54
4. Jack Bordeau (GF);20:08
5. Ryan Healy (GF);20:15
6. Liam Burgess (GF);20:34
7. Owen Kress (GF);23:07
8. Owen Burr (GF);23:12
9. Ryan Rawson (GF);23:24
10. Aiden Snyder (B-P);23:24
GIRLS
Glens Falls 21, Broadalbin-Perth 34
1. Clara Avery (GF);21:33
2. Katherine Lieberth (GF);23:56
3. Helena Trackey (GF);24:15
4. Alex Brown (B-P);24:19
5. Haley Tomlinson (B-P);24:26
6. Emma Frasier (B-P);24:54
7. Katie Crandall (GF);25:05
8. Mia Connelly (GF);25:06
9. Emma Murphy (B-P);25:37
10. Samantha Murphy (B-P);25:58
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Gloversville)
Course length: 2.90 Miles
BOYS
Queensbury 15, Gloversville inc.
1. Jack Hicks (QHS);17:30
2. Patrick Russell (QHS);17:44
3. Connor Wiekierak (QHS);18:04
4. Lucas Jenkin (QHS);18:09
5. Lance Hayes (QHS);18:20
6. Liam Jones (QHS);18:27
7. Damian Brockhum (Glv);18:55
8. Ben Jenkin (QHS);19:19
9. Brayden Monastero (QHS);19:30
10. Kaleb Port (Glv);21:29
GIRLS
Queensbury 15, Gloversville inc.
1. Miranda Habshi (QHS);21:31
2. Maddie Powers (QHS);21:53
3. Claudia Calby (QHS);22:11
4. Hailey Benware (QHS);22:30
5. Brooke Dutcher (Glv);23:03
6. Anna Schuette (QHS);23:57
7. Kristina Mannix (QHS);24:29
8. Lauren Trackey (QHS);25:09
9. Gabby Reed (QHS);25:49
10. Zoie Tesi (Glv);27:47
