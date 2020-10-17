 Skip to main content
Roundup: Indians, Spartans are winners
Roundup: Indians, Spartans are winners

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

Course length: 3.1 Miles

BOYS

Glens Falls 18, Broadalbin-Perth 45

1. Julian Stedman (GF);18:37

2. Jack Putnam (GF);18:47

3. Connor Couperus (B-P);19:54

4. Jack Bordeau (GF);20:08

5. Ryan Healy (GF);20:15

6. Liam Burgess (GF);20:34

7. Owen Kress (GF);23:07

8. Owen Burr (GF);23:12

9. Ryan Rawson (GF);23:24

10. Aiden Snyder (B-P);23:24

GIRLS

Glens Falls 21, Broadalbin-Perth 34

1. Clara Avery (GF);21:33

2. Katherine Lieberth (GF);23:56

3. Helena Trackey (GF);24:15

4. Alex Brown (B-P);24:19

5. Haley Tomlinson (B-P);24:26

6. Emma Frasier (B-P);24:54

7. Katie Crandall (GF);25:05

8. Mia Connelly (GF);25:06

9. Emma Murphy (B-P);25:37

10. Samantha Murphy (B-P);25:58

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Gloversville)

Course length: 2.90 Miles

BOYS

Queensbury 15, Gloversville inc.

1. Jack Hicks (QHS);17:30

2. Patrick Russell (QHS);17:44

3. Connor Wiekierak (QHS);18:04

4. Lucas Jenkin (QHS);18:09

5. Lance Hayes (QHS);18:20

6. Liam Jones (QHS);18:27

7. Damian Brockhum (Glv);18:55

8. Ben Jenkin (QHS);19:19

9. Brayden Monastero (QHS);19:30

10. Kaleb Port (Glv);21:29

GIRLS

Queensbury 15, Gloversville inc.

1. Miranda Habshi (QHS);21:31

2. Maddie Powers (QHS);21:53

3. Claudia Calby (QHS);22:11

4. Hailey Benware (QHS);22:30

5. Brooke Dutcher (Glv);23:03

6. Anna Schuette (QHS);23:57

7. Kristina Mannix (QHS);24:29

8. Lauren Trackey (QHS);25:09

9. Gabby Reed (QHS);25:49

10. Zoie Tesi (Glv);27:47

