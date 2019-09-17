FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Hudson Crossing Park)
Course length: 3.0 miles
BOYS
Glens Falls 28, Schuylerville 29
Top 10 individuals:
1. Daryl Headen (Schy);17:19
2. Julian Stedman (GF);17:25
3. Sam Bordeau (GF);18:06
4. Patrick McGloine (Schy);18:18
5. Paul Trackey (GF);18:25
6. Jack Putnam (GF);18:31
7. Zachary Payant (Schy);18:37
8. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy);18:50
9. Cody Belden (Schy);19:55
10. Gian-Luca Ubillo (Schy);20:05
GIRLS
Schuylerville 27, Glens Falls 28
Top 10 individuals:
1. Katie Culliton (GF);20:25
2. Megan Vianese (Schy);20:48
3. Anya Vautrin (Schy);21:45
4. Helena Trackey (GF);22:19
5. Emma Nesbitt (Schy);22:19
6. Katherine Lieberth (GF);22:27
7. Paige Nesbitt (Schy);22:33
8. Ariana Yeager (GF);23:01
9. Sylvia Guillet (GF);23:13
10. Sydney Alexanian (Schy);23:23
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Johnsburg)
Course length: 5k
BOYS
North Warren/Johnsburg-Minerva 24,
Hadley-Luzerne 35
Top 5 individuals:
1. Gavin Smith (NWJM);19:43
2. Gabe Smith (NWJM);20:22
3. John Fraser (H-L);20:28
4. Connor Moulton (H-L);20:35
5. Liam Hughes (H-L);21:23
GIRLS
North Warren/Johnsburg-Minerva 20,
Hadley-Luzerne 43
Top 5 individuals:
1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);22:50
2. Hunter Mulvey (NWJM);24:12
3. Grace Glascock (NWJM);24:18
4. Chelsea Wright (NWJM);24:39
5. Sara Stevens (NWJM);25:12
WASAREN LEAGUE
(at Warrensburg)
Course length: 2.75 miles
BOYS
Corinth 24, Granville-Whitehall 48
Warrensburg inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Hayden Sirchia (Cor);18:47
2. Owen Burnham (GW);19:10
3. Tyler Hanson (Cor);19:16
4. Brayden Olden (Warr);19:22
5. Landon Spring (Cor);19:37
6. Harry Birchmore (GW);19:41
7. Jack Martina (Cor);20:29
8. Ashton Tokarski (Cor);20:37
9. Nick Parker (Warr);20:46
10. Quin Johnson (GW);21:32
GIRLS
Top 6 individuals:
1. Anika Parnell (Cor);20:30
2. Rylee Dunbar (Cor);20:54
3. Kaitlynn Panoushek (GW);22:40
4. Jillian Richards (Cor);25:01
5. Olivia Frazier-Lee (Warr);26:06
6. Morgan Austin (GW);29:13
