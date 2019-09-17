{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Hudson Crossing Park)

Course length: 3.0 miles

BOYS

Glens Falls 28, Schuylerville 29

Top 10 individuals:

1. Daryl Headen (Schy);17:19

2. Julian Stedman (GF);17:25

3. Sam Bordeau (GF);18:06

4. Patrick McGloine (Schy);18:18

5. Paul Trackey (GF);18:25

6. Jack Putnam (GF);18:31

7. Zachary Payant (Schy);18:37

8. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy);18:50

9. Cody Belden (Schy);19:55

10. Gian-Luca Ubillo (Schy);20:05

GIRLS

Schuylerville 27, Glens Falls 28

Top 10 individuals:

1. Katie Culliton (GF);20:25

2. Megan Vianese (Schy);20:48

3. Anya Vautrin (Schy);21:45

4. Helena Trackey (GF);22:19

5. Emma Nesbitt (Schy);22:19

6. Katherine Lieberth (GF);22:27

7. Paige Nesbitt (Schy);22:33

8. Ariana Yeager (GF);23:01

9. Sylvia Guillet (GF);23:13

10. Sydney Alexanian (Schy);23:23

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Johnsburg)

Course length: 5k

BOYS

North Warren/Johnsburg-Minerva 24,

Hadley-Luzerne 35

Top 5 individuals:

1. Gavin Smith (NWJM);19:43

2. Gabe Smith (NWJM);20:22

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

3. John Fraser (H-L);20:28

4. Connor Moulton (H-L);20:35

5. Liam Hughes (H-L);21:23

GIRLS

North Warren/Johnsburg-Minerva 20,

Hadley-Luzerne 43

Top 5 individuals:

1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);22:50

2. Hunter Mulvey (NWJM);24:12

3. Grace Glascock (NWJM);24:18

4. Chelsea Wright (NWJM);24:39

5. Sara Stevens (NWJM);25:12

WASAREN LEAGUE

(at Warrensburg)

Course length: 2.75 miles

BOYS

Corinth 24, Granville-Whitehall 48

Warrensburg inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Hayden Sirchia (Cor);18:47

2. Owen Burnham (GW);19:10

3. Tyler Hanson (Cor);19:16

4. Brayden Olden (Warr);19:22

5. Landon Spring (Cor);19:37

6. Harry Birchmore (GW);19:41

7. Jack Martina (Cor);20:29

8. Ashton Tokarski (Cor);20:37

9. Nick Parker (Warr);20:46

10. Quin Johnson (GW);21:32

GIRLS

Top 6 individuals:

1. Anika Parnell (Cor);20:30

2. Rylee Dunbar (Cor);20:54

3. Kaitlynn Panoushek (GW);22:40

4. Jillian Richards (Cor);25:01

5. Olivia Frazier-Lee (Warr);26:06

6. Morgan Austin (GW);29:13

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments