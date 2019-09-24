{{featured_button_text}}

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Corinth)

Course length: 2.7

BOYS

Corinth 21, Argyle-Ft. Edward 38

Corinth 15, Hartford Inc.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Connor Jarvis (Arg) 16:14

2. Logan Reynolds (Hartford) 16:27

3. Hayden Sirchia (Cor) 17:31

4. Tyler Hanson (Cor) 17:34

5. Landon Spring (Cor) 17:39

6. Ashton Tokarski (Cor) 17:55

7. Haydon Frost (Arg) 18:12

8. Jack Martina (Cor) 18:38

9. Jason Wade (Hartford) 18:44

10. Lucas Kingsley (Arg) 18:46

GIRLS

Corinth Inc., Argyle-Fort Edward Inc.

Corinth Inc, Hartford Inc.

Top 9 individuals: 1. Rylee Dunbar (Cor) 18:09

2. Isabelle Gulick (Arg) 18:28

3. Anika Parnell (Cor) 19:26

4. Alyssa Freeguard (Hartford) 20:47

5. Sage Frank (Arg) 21:51

6. Jillian Richards (Cor) 22:00

7. Emmaline Barker (Hartford) 26:52

8. Kayla Livingston (Hartford) 32:31

9. Deanna Sterns (Arg) 33:17

Notes: Corinth boys remain undefeated at 4-0. Corinth’s Rylee Dunbar broke the Corinth Girls course record with a time of 18:09

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Whitehall)

Course length: 2.8

BOYS

North Warren-Johnsburg 25,

Granville/Whitehall 34

Top 10 individuals: 1. Gavin Smith (NW) 17:20

2. Owen Burnham (Gran) 17:57

3. Gabe Smith (NW) 18:02

4. Harry Birchmore (Gran) 18:28

5. Jordan Gould (Gran) 18:34

6. Collin Monroe (NW) 18:46

7. Hunter Jordan (NW) 19:11

8. Wolfgang Neal (NW) 19:12

9. David Anderson (NW) 19:55

10. Avery Murphy (NW) 20:16

GIRLS

North Warren-Johnsburg 15,

Granville/Whitehall 50

Top 10 individuals: 1. Hunter Mulvey (NW) 20:59

2. Katelyn Panoushek (Gran) 21:01

3. Chelsea Wright (NW) 22:10

4. Sarah Stevens (NW) 22:15

5. Sheridan Millington (NW) 22:32

6. Lauren Monroe (NW) 22:33

7. Makenzie Lucid (NW) 22:46

8. Grace Glascock (NW) 23:34

9. Morgan Austin (Gran) 25:05

10. Erin Corr (NW) 28:11

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at Lake George)

Course length: 2.7

BOYS

Lake George 15, Hadley-Luzerne 50

Lake George 15, Warrensburg Inc.

Hadley-Luzerne 15, Warrensburg Inc.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Jake O’Keefe (LG) 15:58

2. Joe Cocozza (LG) 16:12

3. Isaac Herrick (LG) 17:00

4. Josh Defayette (LG) 17:07

5. Aiden Olson (LG) 17:13

6. Seth Jardine (LG) 17:18

7. Liam Stack (LG) 17:20

8. Jack Unkauf (LG) 17:30

9. Jonny Frasier (H-L) 17:39

10. Brayden Olden (H-L) 17:52

GIRLS

Lake George 15, Hadley-Luzerne Inc.

Lake George 15, Warrensburg Inc.

Hadley-Luzerne Inc., Warrensburg Inc.

Top 10 individuals: 1. Liz Raydn (LG) 17:56

2. Katrine Schreiner (H-L) 19:40

3. Taylor McLarty (LG) 19:58

4. Maya Bruno (LG) 21:42

5. Morgan MacDermid (LG) 21:44

6. Madeleine Biles (LG) 21:52

7. Kaitlyn Hanlon (H-L) 22:15

8. Lana Beth (Warr) 22:17

9. Aveleen Unkauf (LG) 22:51

10. Mattie Stark (LG) 22:52

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Hudson Crossing Park)

Course length: 3.1 miles

BOYS

Schuylerville 27,

South Glens Falls 28

Top 10 individuals: 1. Cowen Leininger (SGF) 18:03

2. Daryl Headen (Schy) 18:10

3. Aiden Taylor (SGF) 18:11

4. Zachary Payant (Schy) 18:37

5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy) 18:44

6. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 18:45

7. Patrick McGloine (Schy) 18:45

8. Tillman Philo (SGF) 18:58

9. Cody Belden (Schy) 19:24

10. Dylan Sechler (SGF) 19:34

GIRLS

Schuylerville 22, South Glens Falls 36

Top 10 individuals: 1. Sunni LaBounty (Schy) 19:59

2. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 21:08

3. Anya Vautrin (Schy) 21:40

4. Kara Hammond (SGF) 22:11

5. Lillian Letzring (Schy) 22:21

6. Paige Nesbitt (Schy) 22:24

7. Emma Nesbitt (Schy) 22:55

8. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 23:12

9. Sydney Alexanian (Schy) 23:49

10. Tessa Hogan (SGF) 23:50

