ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Corinth)
Course length: 2.7
BOYS
Corinth 21, Argyle-Ft. Edward 38
Corinth 15, Hartford Inc.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Connor Jarvis (Arg) 16:14
2. Logan Reynolds (Hartford) 16:27
3. Hayden Sirchia (Cor) 17:31
4. Tyler Hanson (Cor) 17:34
5. Landon Spring (Cor) 17:39
6. Ashton Tokarski (Cor) 17:55
7. Haydon Frost (Arg) 18:12
8. Jack Martina (Cor) 18:38
9. Jason Wade (Hartford) 18:44
10. Lucas Kingsley (Arg) 18:46
GIRLS
Corinth Inc., Argyle-Fort Edward Inc.
Corinth Inc, Hartford Inc.
Top 9 individuals: 1. Rylee Dunbar (Cor) 18:09
2. Isabelle Gulick (Arg) 18:28
3. Anika Parnell (Cor) 19:26
4. Alyssa Freeguard (Hartford) 20:47
5. Sage Frank (Arg) 21:51
6. Jillian Richards (Cor) 22:00
7. Emmaline Barker (Hartford) 26:52
8. Kayla Livingston (Hartford) 32:31
9. Deanna Sterns (Arg) 33:17
Notes: Corinth boys remain undefeated at 4-0. Corinth’s Rylee Dunbar broke the Corinth Girls course record with a time of 18:09
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Whitehall)
Course length: 2.8
BOYS
North Warren-Johnsburg 25,
Granville/Whitehall 34
Top 10 individuals: 1. Gavin Smith (NW) 17:20
2. Owen Burnham (Gran) 17:57
3. Gabe Smith (NW) 18:02
4. Harry Birchmore (Gran) 18:28
5. Jordan Gould (Gran) 18:34
6. Collin Monroe (NW) 18:46
7. Hunter Jordan (NW) 19:11
8. Wolfgang Neal (NW) 19:12
9. David Anderson (NW) 19:55
10. Avery Murphy (NW) 20:16
GIRLS
North Warren-Johnsburg 15,
Granville/Whitehall 50
Top 10 individuals: 1. Hunter Mulvey (NW) 20:59
2. Katelyn Panoushek (Gran) 21:01
3. Chelsea Wright (NW) 22:10
4. Sarah Stevens (NW) 22:15
5. Sheridan Millington (NW) 22:32
6. Lauren Monroe (NW) 22:33
7. Makenzie Lucid (NW) 22:46
8. Grace Glascock (NW) 23:34
9. Morgan Austin (Gran) 25:05
10. Erin Corr (NW) 28:11
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
(at Lake George)
Course length: 2.7
BOYS
Lake George 15, Hadley-Luzerne 50
Lake George 15, Warrensburg Inc.
Hadley-Luzerne 15, Warrensburg Inc.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Jake O’Keefe (LG) 15:58
2. Joe Cocozza (LG) 16:12
3. Isaac Herrick (LG) 17:00
4. Josh Defayette (LG) 17:07
5. Aiden Olson (LG) 17:13
6. Seth Jardine (LG) 17:18
7. Liam Stack (LG) 17:20
8. Jack Unkauf (LG) 17:30
9. Jonny Frasier (H-L) 17:39
10. Brayden Olden (H-L) 17:52
GIRLS
Lake George 15, Hadley-Luzerne Inc.
Lake George 15, Warrensburg Inc.
Hadley-Luzerne Inc., Warrensburg Inc.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Liz Raydn (LG) 17:56
2. Katrine Schreiner (H-L) 19:40
3. Taylor McLarty (LG) 19:58
4. Maya Bruno (LG) 21:42
5. Morgan MacDermid (LG) 21:44
6. Madeleine Biles (LG) 21:52
7. Kaitlyn Hanlon (H-L) 22:15
8. Lana Beth (Warr) 22:17
9. Aveleen Unkauf (LG) 22:51
10. Mattie Stark (LG) 22:52
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Hudson Crossing Park)
Course length: 3.1 miles
BOYS
Schuylerville 27,
South Glens Falls 28
Top 10 individuals: 1. Cowen Leininger (SGF) 18:03
2. Daryl Headen (Schy) 18:10
3. Aiden Taylor (SGF) 18:11
4. Zachary Payant (Schy) 18:37
5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy) 18:44
6. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 18:45
7. Patrick McGloine (Schy) 18:45
8. Tillman Philo (SGF) 18:58
9. Cody Belden (Schy) 19:24
10. Dylan Sechler (SGF) 19:34
GIRLS
Schuylerville 22, South Glens Falls 36
Top 10 individuals: 1. Sunni LaBounty (Schy) 19:59
2. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 21:08
3. Anya Vautrin (Schy) 21:40
4. Kara Hammond (SGF) 22:11
5. Lillian Letzring (Schy) 22:21
6. Paige Nesbitt (Schy) 22:24
7. Emma Nesbitt (Schy) 22:55
8. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 23:12
9. Sydney Alexanian (Schy) 23:49
10. Tessa Hogan (SGF) 23:50
