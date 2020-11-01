Records fall as Queensbury runners beat Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — Queensbury runners Jack Hicks (boys) and Miranda Habshi (girls) set course records as the Spartans swept a cross country meet from Amsterdam.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Amsterdam High School)
Course length: 2.57 miles
BOYS
Queensbury 16, Amsterdam 47
1. Jack Hicks* (QHS);14:11
2. Lucas Jenkin (QHS);14:32
3. Lance Hayes (QHS);14:57
4. Patrick Russell (QHS);14:59
5. Trevor Dzikowicz (Am);15:04
6. Noah Engel (QHS);15:11
7. Connor Wiekierak (QHS);15:12
8. Tyler Harrington (QHS);15:34
9. Jacob Gomez (Am);16:14
10. Brayden Monastero (QHS);16:21
GIRLS
Queensbury 16, Amsterdam 43
1. Miranda Habshi* (QHS);17:06
2. Anna Schuette (QHS);18:03
3. Maddie Powers (QHS);18:36
4. Hayley Benware (QHS);18:38
5. Brooke Marshall (Am);19:09
6. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS);19:26
7. Briana Kelly (Am);20:13
8. Lauren Trackey (QHS);20:38
9. Josie Smith (Am);20:48
10. Sydney Szczepanik (Am);20:50
* Track record.
