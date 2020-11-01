 Skip to main content
Records fall as Queensbury runners beat Amsterdam
agate

AMSTERDAM — Queensbury runners Jack Hicks (boys) and Miranda Habshi (girls) set course records as the Spartans swept a cross country meet from Amsterdam.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Amsterdam High School)

Course length: 2.57 miles

BOYS

Queensbury 16, Amsterdam 47

1. Jack Hicks* (QHS);14:11

2. Lucas Jenkin (QHS);14:32

3. Lance Hayes (QHS);14:57

4. Patrick Russell (QHS);14:59

5. Trevor Dzikowicz (Am);15:04

6. Noah Engel (QHS);15:11

7. Connor Wiekierak (QHS);15:12

8. Tyler Harrington (QHS);15:34

9. Jacob Gomez (Am);16:14

10. Brayden Monastero (QHS);16:21

GIRLS

Queensbury 16, Amsterdam 43

1. Miranda Habshi* (QHS);17:06

2. Anna Schuette (QHS);18:03

3. Maddie Powers (QHS);18:36

4. Hayley Benware (QHS);18:38

5. Brooke Marshall (Am);19:09

6. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS);19:26

7. Briana Kelly (Am);20:13

8. Lauren Trackey (QHS);20:38

9. Josie Smith (Am);20:48

10. Sydney Szczepanik (Am);20:50

* Track record.

