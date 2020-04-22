Queensbury's Logan signs to attend Binghamton University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nick Logan said running changed his life. On Wednesday, it allowed him to become a signed future Division I athlete.

In a socially distanced ceremony, Logan, a senior at Queensbury High School, signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Binghamton University. He plans to study environmental science and will receive a partial athletic scholarship to run cross country and track.

“I kind of shaped my life around running because I enjoy it so much,” he said.

Logan began running his freshman year. Previously he played soccer. He took to it well, eventually ending up as a multiple first-team Foothills Council all-star in cross country and track, and an honorable mention all-state runner in cross country his junior season.

Logan suffered a stress reaction in his left shin late in the season that kept him out of the sectional and state championships.

“Most of the recruiting was done my junior year, and I had already made most of the (target) times, so it didn’t affect it too much,” said Logan, who also considered Cornell and Stony Brook.

Logan said he took his official visit to Binghamton around March 1 and liked his future teammates, coaches and campus, and thought the academic fit would be a good one.

In a Tweet, Queensbury Athletic Director Richard Keys called Logan’s signing, “our first remote NLI signing ceremony.”

