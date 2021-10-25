Queensbury wins Foothills boys XC title

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Queensbury won the boys title at the 2021 Foothills Council Cross Country Championships on Monday, beating out second-place Scotia by seven points.

Scotia won the girls title, finishing 15 points ahead of Queensbury. Scotia runners won both of the individual titles over the 3.04-mile Saratoga Spa State Park course — Tyler Green for the boys (15:35.36) and Stephanie James for the girls (19:33.48).

Jack Hicks was the top Queensbury runner in the boys race, completing the course in 15:39.02, less than 4 seconds behind the winner. Patrick Russell was fifth and Ben Jenkin took 10th.

Jack Putnam was fourth for Glens Falls, which took third place as a team. Daryl Headen was sixth for Schuylerville, which finished fourth.

Queensbury's Maddie Powers (19:42.64) and Miranda Habshi (19:43.00) were second and third in the girls race, respectively. Megan Vianese of Schuylerville placed fourth, Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls was fifth and Clara Avery of Glens Falls took sixth.

Marissa Colvin of South High finished eighth.

Foothills Championship BOYS Team scores 1. Queensbury 40, 2. Scotia 47, 3. Glens Falls 89, 4. Schuylerville 96, 5. Broadalbin-Perth 136, 6. South High 138, 7. Johnstown 168, 8. Amsterdam 209. Top 5 Finishers 1. Tyler Green (Scotia);15:35.36 2. Jack Hicks (QHS);15:39.02 3. Patrick Allen (Scotia);16:47.94 4. Jack Putnam (GF);17:00.00 5. Patrick Russell (QHS);17:08.92 Top 30 Local Runners 6. Daryl Headen (Schuy);17:17.61 9. Julian Stedman (GF);17:33.36 10. Ben Jenkin (QHS);17:37.95 11. Chase Freed (QHS);17:44.69 12. Julian Campopiano (QHS);17:46.92 13. Liam Davidson (QHS);17:49.01 15. Tillman Philo (SGF);17:58.22 16. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy);17:58.47 17. Jack Bordeau (GF);18:08.34 18. Zachary Payant (Schy);18:08.97 21. James Lynch (Schy);18:11.98 24. Jordan Stevens (SGF);18:34.65 25. Tyler Harrington (QHS);18:34.89 29. Ryan Healy (GF);19:05.95 30. Aiden Gormley (GF);19:07.04 GIRLS Team Scores 1. Scotia 45, 2. Queensbury 60, 3. Broadalbin-Perth 89, 4. Glens Falls 90, 5. South High 101, 6. Schuylerville 114. Top 5 Finishers 1. Stephanie James (Scotia);19:33.48 2. Maddie Powers (QHS);19:42.64 3. Miranda Habshi (QHS);19:43.00 4. Megan Vianese (Schy);19:47.83 5. Lily McNulty (SGF);19:55.79 Top 30 Local Runners 6. Clara Avery (GF);20:10.08 8. Marissa Colvin (SGF);20:49.35 13. Helena Trackey (GF);21:10.52 15. Julia Powell (QHS);21:23.39 17. Nikki Stark (Schy);21:39.56 18. Gloria Allison (QHS);21:45.76 20. Katherine Lieberth (GF);22:14.80 23. Rowan Lochner-Fehl (QHS);22:26.63 24. Kate Crandall (GF);22:31.80 28. Claudia Calby (QHS);23:01.59 29. Clarissa Simpson (SGF);23:05.81 30. Lillian Letzring (Schy);23:27.53

