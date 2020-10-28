 Skip to main content
Queensbury sweeps Hudson Falls in cross country
CROSS COUNTRY

Queensbury sweeps Hudson Falls in cross country

The Queensbury boys and girls cross country teams, led by Lance Hayes and Miranda Habshi, respectively, earned a sweep of Hudson Falls in Foothills Council action Wednesday. Also, Schuylerville swept South Glens Falls by closer margins.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Queensbury Campus Trails)

Course length: 3.013 miles

BOYS

Queensbury 15, Hudson Falls 50

Top 10 individuals:

1. Lance Hayes (QHS) 18:33

2. Noah Engel (QHS) 18:35

3. Lucas Jenkin (QHS) 18:59

4. Connor Wiekierak (QHS) 18:59

5. Jack Hicks (QHS) 19:00

6. Liam Jones (QHS) 19:12

7. Patrick Russell (QHS) 19:13

8. Tyler Harrngton (QHS) 19:36

9. Brayden Monastero (QHS) 20:03

10. Ben Jenkin (QHS) 21:05

GIRLS

Queensbury 15, Hudson Falls inc.

Top 10 individuals:

1. Miranda Habshi (QHS) 22:17

2. Maddie Powers (QHS) 22:57

3. Anna Schuette (QHS) 23:16

4. Seneca Williamson (HuF) 23:17

5. Hayley Benware (QHS) 23:38

6. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS) 23:50

7. Ashlyn Hutchinson (HuF) 25:24

8. Lauren Trackey (QHS) 26:16

9. Kristina Mannix (QHS) 26:23

10. Gabrielle Reed (QHS) 29:00

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

(at Moreau Rec-SGF)

Course length: 2.9

BOYS

Schuylerville 25, South Glens Falls 30

Top 10 individuals:

1. Cowen Leininger (SGF) 17:11

2. Patrick Mcgloine (Schy) 17:23

3. Daryl Headen (Schy) 17:41

4. Dylan Sechler (SGF) 18:04

5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy) 18:05

6. Tillman Philo (SGF) 18:37

7. Zachary Payant (Schy) 18:53

8. Cody Belden (Schy) 18:55

9. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 19:01

10. Aidan Taylor (SGF) 19:03

GIRLS

Schuylerville 20, South Glens Falls 37

Top 10 individuals:

1. Nikki Stark (Schy) 20:36

2. Alayna Wian (Schy) 20:45

3. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 21:16

4. Eliza Barton (Schy) 21:45

5. Lily McNulty (SGF) 22:23

6. Lillian Letzring (Schy) 22:35

7. Paige Nesbitt (Schy) 23:00

8. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 23:16

9. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF) 23:46

10. Riley VanCott (Schy) 24:03

