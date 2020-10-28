Queensbury sweeps Hudson Falls in cross country

The Queensbury boys and girls cross country teams, led by Lance Hayes and Miranda Habshi, respectively, earned a sweep of Hudson Falls in Foothills Council action Wednesday. Also, Schuylerville swept South Glens Falls by closer margins.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Queensbury Campus Trails)
Course length: 3.013 miles
BOYS
Queensbury 15, Hudson Falls 50
Top 10 individuals:
1. Lance Hayes (QHS) 18:33
2. Noah Engel (QHS) 18:35
3. Lucas Jenkin (QHS) 18:59
4. Connor Wiekierak (QHS) 18:59
5. Jack Hicks (QHS) 19:00
6. Liam Jones (QHS) 19:12
7. Patrick Russell (QHS) 19:13
8. Tyler Harrngton (QHS) 19:36
9. Brayden Monastero (QHS) 20:03
10. Ben Jenkin (QHS) 21:05
GIRLS
Queensbury 15, Hudson Falls inc.
Top 10 individuals:
1. Miranda Habshi (QHS) 22:17
2. Maddie Powers (QHS) 22:57
3. Anna Schuette (QHS) 23:16
4. Seneca Williamson (HuF) 23:17
5. Hayley Benware (QHS) 23:38
6. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS) 23:50
7. Ashlyn Hutchinson (HuF) 25:24
8. Lauren Trackey (QHS) 26:16
9. Kristina Mannix (QHS) 26:23
10. Gabrielle Reed (QHS) 29:00
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Moreau Rec-SGF)
Course length: 2.9
BOYS
Schuylerville 25, South Glens Falls 30
Top 10 individuals:
1. Cowen Leininger (SGF) 17:11
2. Patrick Mcgloine (Schy) 17:23
3. Daryl Headen (Schy) 17:41
4. Dylan Sechler (SGF) 18:04
5. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy) 18:05
6. Tillman Philo (SGF) 18:37
7. Zachary Payant (Schy) 18:53
8. Cody Belden (Schy) 18:55
9. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 19:01
10. Aidan Taylor (SGF) 19:03
GIRLS
Schuylerville 20, South Glens Falls 37
Top 10 individuals:
1. Nikki Stark (Schy) 20:36
2. Alayna Wian (Schy) 20:45
3. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 21:16
4. Eliza Barton (Schy) 21:45
5. Lily McNulty (SGF) 22:23
6. Lillian Letzring (Schy) 22:35
7. Paige Nesbitt (Schy) 23:00
8. Andrea Distefano (SGF) 23:16
9. Josilyn Bouffard (SGF) 23:46
10. Riley VanCott (Schy) 24:03
