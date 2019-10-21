{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Queensbury's Nick Logan won the boys' race, and the Spartans took second place as a team in both the boys and girls races at the Foothills Council Cross Country Championships on Monday at Saratoga Spa State Park.

Logan finished the 3.04-mile course in 15 minutes, 52,26 seconds, more than 25 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Teammate Noah Engel was fourth in 16:38.91, and Lucas Jenkin was eighth in 17:05.85.

South Glens Falls' Cowen Leininger earned the other area top-10 finish with his seventh-place performance (17:03.15).

Scotia won the boys' race with 27 points. Queensbury had 43, while South High took third with 109.

In the girls' race, won by Broadalbin-Perth with 50 points, freshman Maddie Powers led the Spartans (65 points) by placing third in 19:56.07. 

Schuylerville had two top-10 finishers: Megan Vianese in fourth (20:00.45) and Anya Vautrin in ninth (20:58.33).

South Glens Falls' Marissa Colvin was sixth in 20:34.75 and Glens Falls' Katie Culliton placed seventh in 20:40.61.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments