QHS to host Section II XC meet on Saturday

QUEENSBURY — The Section II Cross Country Championships will be held at Queensbury High School on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Team and individual titles will be decided on Queensbury’s 3.1-mile course, with the start and finish between the middle and elementary schools. Top finishers will qualify for the state meet on Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

The sectional meet begins with the boys Class C race at 11 a.m. and is followed, in order, by boys Class D (11:30 a.m.), boys Class A (noon), boys Class B (12:30 p.m.), girls Class C (1 p.m.), girls Class D (1:30 p.m.), girls Class A (2 p.m.) and girls Class B (2:30 p.m.).

There will be a charge for parking on the Queensbury campus which can be paid at GoFan.co, then searching for NYSPHSAA Section 2, then locating the event. The charge is $11.50 per car.

Food and music will be offered during the event.