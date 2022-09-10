QHS teams finish fourth, sixth at Invy

Julian Campopiano finished ninth out of 63 runners as the Queensbury boys finished fourth in the Varsity I race at the Voorheesville Blackbird Invitational on Saturday.

Campopiano covered the 5K course in 17:56.07. Teammate Nick Gileski was not far behind in 13th (18:20.11) and Liam Davidson was 17th (18:29.68). Also finishing for the Spartans were Nick DiPlacido (27th, 19:05.37), Patrick Eppedico-Cirillo (38th, 19:43.95), Andrew Murray (41st, 20:02.34) and Chris Novick (42nd, 20:05.58).

Queensbury was sixth in the girls Varsity I race with Julia Powell finishing 22nd in 22:38.93. Also for the Spartans, Gloria Allison was 25th (22:55.12), Katie Jabaut was 37th (25:55.24), Alyssa Wilson was 38th (26:10.51), Vivian Povak was 40th (27:05.16) and Lianna Webb was 44th (28:49.44).

Anthony Zazzaro took second in the boys Varsity II race in 17:31.38 as Stillwater placed third. Tim Oliver was 10th (18:57.61), Dan Patrick was 18th (20:05.99), Jonathan Patrick was 29th (21:11.91) and Nevan Doubleday was 32nd (21:25.89).