HAGAMAN — Noah Engel finished first in 15:21 over 2.8 miles as the Queensbury boys won the 10th annual Harvest Classic on Saturday.
Patrick Russell was sixth (15:58), Lucas Jenkin was 10th (16:10), Lance Hayes was 11th (16:11), Tyler Harrington was 14th (16:25), Drew Fedele was 16th (16:33) and Ben Jenkin was 21st (17:08) for the Spartans.
The Queensbury girls finished second in their race, led by Maddie Powers’ second-place finish in 18:25. Shauna Mower was fifth (20:29), Hayley Benware was ninth (20:53), Paige O’Donnell was 10th (20:55), Claudia Calby was 12th (21:12), Grace Eppidico was 14th (21:16) and Megan Wysocki was 17th (21:32).
