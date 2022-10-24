Powers wins girls race at Foothills championships

QUEENSBURY — Maddie Powers won the girls race on her home course as Queensbury High School hosted the Foothills Council cross country championships on Monday.

Scotia won the boys and girls team titles on a rainy afternoon that had runners dealing with mud and water. Queensbury finished second in the team standings for both races.

Powers won the girls division in a time of 18:39.2, nearly 45 seconds faster than the second-place runner. Megan Vianese of Schuylerville took third, followed by teammate Adeline Ballou and South High's Lily McNulty.

Finley Purvis of Queensbury was 10th, followed by teammates Grace Powers and Ruby Janssen. Nikki Stark of Schuylerville was next in 13th.

Tyler Knaggs of Scotia was the winner of the boys race in 16:54.0. Liam Davidson of Queensbury was 7.6 seconds behind in second place and teammate Julian Campopiano was fifth.

Also making the top 15 in the boys race were Liam Burgess of Glens Falls (sixth), James Lynch of Schuylerville (eighth), Nick Gileski of Queensbury (11th), Nick DiPlacido of Queensbury (12th), Patrick Eppedico-Cirillo of Queensbury (13th), Cooper Brennan of South High (14th) and Gavin Winacott of Schuylerville (15th).

The Scotia boys were nine points better than Queensbury in the team standings, with Glens Falls taking third. Scotia beat out the Spartans in the girls race by 13 points, with Schuylerville coming in third.

Runners in Monday's race wore a green ribbon in honor of an athlete from Amsterdam who was injured walking across a crosswalk to school a week and a half ago.

Queensbury will host the Section II meet on Nov. 5. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recently approved Queensbury as host of the 2024 and 2026 state meets.

Foothills Championships BOYS Team scores 1. Scotia 34, 2. Queensbury 43, 3. Glens Falls 90, 4. Broadalbin-Perth 117, 5. Schuylerville 132, 6. South High 144, 7. Johnstown 178, 8. Amsterdam 190. Top 5 Finishers Runner (School);Time 1. Tyler Knaggs (Scotia);16:54.0 2. Liam Davidson (QHS);17:01.6 3. Finn Winters-Bona (Scotia);17:07.7 4. Liam Cowdrey (Scotia);17:15.6 5. Julian Campopiano (QHS);17:23.0 Top 30 Local Runners 6. Liam Burgess (Glens Falls);17:25.4 8. James Lynch (Schuy.);17:35.2 11. Nick Gileski (QHS);17:59.4 12. Nick DiPlacido (QHS);18:02.6 13. Patrick Eppedico-Cirillo (QHS);18:03.1 14. Cooper Brennan (South High);18:06.5 15. Gavin Winacott (Schuy.);18:08.3 16. Julian Stedman (Glens Falls);18:11.5 18. Chris DiPlacido (QHS);18:22.6 19. Forrest Slingerland (Glens Falls);18:30.6 22. Ryan Healy (Glens Falls);18:50.0 23. Nicholas Giambrone (QHS);18:59.3 26. Chris Novick (QHS);19:11.3 30. Cavanagh Powers (Glens Falls);19:26.2 GIRLS Team Scores 1. Scotia 41, 2. Queensbury 54, 3. Schuylerville 70, 4. Broadalbin-Perth 114, 5. South High 119, 6. Amsterdam 121. Top 5 Finishers Runner (School);Time 1. Maddie Powers (QHS);18:39.2 2. Kiera MacIntosh (Scotia);19:23.9 3. Megan Vianese (Schuy.);19:43.5 4. Adeline Ballou (Schuy.);19:58.3 5. Lily McNulty (South High);20:07.6 Top 30 Local Runners 10. Finley Purvis (QHS);20:58.3 11. Grace Powers (QHS);20:58.9 12. Ruby Janssen (QHS);21:11.3 13. Nikki Stark (Schuy.);21:18.0 23. Julia Powell (QHS);22:15.2 24. Hannah Yonkin (Schuy.);22:32.8 25. Gloria Allison (QHS);22:39.72 26. Madaline Goliber (South High);22:39.8 28. Clarrisa Simpson (South High);22:57.4 30. Rowan Swan-Scott (QHS);23:01.1