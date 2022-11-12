Powers fifth in state cross country meet

VERONA — Maddie Powers of Queensbury finished fifth in the girls Class B race of the State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School.

Powers, a senior who had won the Section II title a week earlier, completed the course in 19:35.3. There were 116 runners in the field.

In the boys Class B race, Liam Davidson of Queensbury placed 15th in 17:16.4. Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was 29th in that race. Burnt Hills won the team title and Section II finished first overall in that group.

Lake George, coming off its first-place performance in the Section II meet, was seventh of 10 teams in the boys Class D race. The Warriors' finishers were Jason Ludlow (55th), James Richard (56th), Liam Fahey-Stack (66th), Caden Willett (78th), Samuel Burns (82nd), Brendan Battersea-Manna (87th) and Oliver Herrick (94th).

Ticonderoga was eighth in that race, led by Garrett Beebe's 28th-place run. Also running for the Sentinels were Christopher Facteau (49th), Ollie Porter (95th), Isaac Burke (99th), Connor Belden-Schar (102nd), Brady Leerkes (104th) and Carter Mack (105th).

Brody Olden of Warrensburg, who qualified for the state meet as an individual, placed 37th.

Adeline Ballou finished 18th in 20:29.6 as Schuylerville placed eighth in the girls Class C race. Also finishing for the Black Horses were Megan Vianese (22nd), Nikki Stark (98th), Hannah Yonkin (99th), Paige Nesbitt (118th), Lillian Letzring (119th) and Taylor Brown (120th).

Amber Gibbs of Granville, running as an individual, placed 57th. Samantha Savage of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, an eighth-grader who was the first H-L runner to qualify for states, finished 94th. Jacey Locci of Stillwater was 87th.

In the boys Class C race, Anthony Zazzaro of Stillwater was sixth in 17:16.0.