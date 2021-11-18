Olden, Herrick, Schreiner lead Adirondack League cross country all-stars

Warrensburg's Brody Olden and Lake George's Isaac Herrick were named Co-Most Valuable Runners for the boys in the Adirondack League, which recently announced its cross country all-star team.

Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner was named Most Valuable Runner for the girls, after a season in which she was unbeaten in the league.

Also named to the boys first team were Corinth's Hayden Sirchia and Hartford's Logan Reynolds.

Named to the girls first team were Corinth's Rylee Dunbar, Argyle's Alyssa Freeguard and Hartford's Brynn Tyler.

