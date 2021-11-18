 Skip to main content
Olden, Herrick, Schreiner lead Adirondack League cross country all-stars

Warrensburg's Brody Olden and Lake George's Isaac Herrick were named Co-Most Valuable Runners for the boys in the Adirondack League, which recently announced its cross country all-star team.

Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner was named Most Valuable Runner for the girls, after a season in which she was unbeaten in the league.

Also named to the boys first team were Corinth's Hayden Sirchia and Hartford's Logan Reynolds.

Named to the girls first team were Corinth's Rylee Dunbar, Argyle's Alyssa Freeguard and Hartford's Brynn Tyler.

BOYS

Co-Most Valuable Runners:

Brody Olden;Warrensburg

Isaac Herrick;Lake George

First Team

Hayden Sirchia;Corinth

Logan Reynolds;Hartford

Second Team

David Anderson;North Warren

Brayden Olden;Warrensburg

Quinn Johnson;Granville

Paul Granger;Corinth

Bryton Mandigo;Hartford

Liam Hughes;Hadley-Luzerne

Connor Moulton;Hadley-Luzerne

Jacob Durkee;Argyle

Liam Fahey-Stark;Lake George

Collin Monroe;North Warren

Oliver Herrick;Lake George

GIRLS

Most Valuable Runner:

Katrin Schreiner;Hadley-Luzerne

First Team

Rylee Dunbar;Corinth

Alyssa Freeguard;Argyle

Brynn Tyler;Hartford

Second Team

Taylor McLarty;Lake George

6. Taylor Syvertson;Lake George

Kara Tucker;North Warren

Amber Gibbs;Granville

Jillian Richards;Corinth

Mattison Stark;Lake George

Katelyn Hanlon;Hadley-Luzerne

Malia Prevost;Warrensburg

Sage Frank;Argyle

Erica Siaulnski;Argyle

Lilly San Antonio;North Warren

