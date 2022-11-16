Olden, Gibbs named Adirondack XC MVPs

Granville-Whitehall’s Amber Gibbs and Warrensburg’s Brody Olden were named MVPs of the Adirondack League in cross country.

Adirondack Cross Country All-Stars BOYS MVP: Brody Olden (Warr). First team: Liam Fahey Stack (LG), Sam Burns (LG), Jason Ludlow (LG), Oliver Herrick (LG), Parker Cornwall (Gran.-White.), Quinn Johnson (Gran.-White.),Robert Hill (N.W.-Jnb-Min). Second team: Brendan Battersea-Manna (LG), Cameron Hoffis (LG), Aydan Higgins (N.W.-Jnb-Min), Hunter LaCross (Hart.), Jacob Durkee (Argyle), Lucas Kingsley (Argyle), Noah Springer (Cor./H-L). GIRLS MVP: Amber Gibbs (Gran.-White). First team: Brynn Tyler (Hart.), Taylor Syvertsen (LG), Kayla Grant (LG), Layla Johnston (LG), Samantha Savage (Cor./H-L), Rylee Dunbar (Cor./H-L), Haley Potavin (Cor./H-L). Second Team: Sophie Unkauf (LG), Kara Tucker (NW/Jnb/Min), Keegan Mottram (NW/Jnb/Min), Avah Lohrey (Warr.), Erika McGuire (Cor./H-L), Carlie Depew (Argyle), Erica Siaulnski (Argyle).