Olden, Freeguard win titles at Adirondack League XC championships

QUEENSBURY — Warrensburg's Brody Olden and Argyle's Alyssa Freeguard captured the boys and girls individual titles Thursday at the Adirondack League Cross Country Championships.

The Lake George boys and girls teams won the team titles, with the Warriors boys finishing with 32 team points. The Lake George girls tied with Hadley-Luzerne with 37 points each, but the Warriors got the nod with their No. 6 runner as the tiebreaker.

Olden, a sophomore, finished the 3.1-mile course at the Queensbury school campus in 18 minutes, 10.62 seconds. He was followed by Hartford's Logan Reynolds in 18:31.88, with NW-J's David Anderson and Gage Morris in third and fourth, respectively. Lake George's Liam Fahey-Stack rounded out the top five.

Freeguard, a senior, was the first female finisher in 21:14.25, winning over Corinth's Rylee Dunbar, who was second in 21:56.09. Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed third, followed by Hartford's Brynn Tyler and Taylor Syvertsen of Lake George.

