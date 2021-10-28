Olden, Freeguard win titles at Adirondack League XC championships

QUEENSBURY — Warrensburg's Brody Olden and Argyle's Alyssa Freeguard captured the boys and girls individual titles Thursday at the Adirondack League Cross Country Championships.
The Lake George boys and girls teams won the team titles, with the Warriors boys finishing with 32 team points. The Lake George girls tied with Hadley-Luzerne with 37 points each, but the Warriors got the nod with their No. 6 runner as the tiebreaker.
Olden, a sophomore, finished the 3.1-mile course at the Queensbury school campus in 18 minutes, 10.62 seconds. He was followed by Hartford's Logan Reynolds in 18:31.88, with NW-J's David Anderson and Gage Morris in third and fourth, respectively. Lake George's Liam Fahey-Stack rounded out the top five.
Freeguard, a senior, was the first female finisher in 21:14.25, winning over Corinth's Rylee Dunbar, who was second in 21:56.09. Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed third, followed by Hartford's Brynn Tyler and Taylor Syvertsen of Lake George.
Adirondack League Championships
at Queensbury (3.1 miles)
Boys Team Results
1. Lake George 32, 2. North Warren-Johnsburg 46, 3. Hadley-Luzerne 96, 4. Hartford 97, 5. Granville 98, Warrensburg inc., Hartford inc., Corinth inc., Argyle inc.
Boys Individual Top 20
1. Brody Olden (Warr) 18:10.62, 2. Logan Reynolds (Hart) 18:31.88, 3. David Anderson (NW-J) 18:35.34, 4. Gage Morris (NW-J) 18:37.16, 5. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG) 18:40.40, 6. Oliver Herrick (LG) 18:48.41, 7. Hayden Sirchia (Cor) 18:49.15, 8. Isaac Herrick (LG) 18:51.76, 9. Collin Monroe (NW-J) 18:53.64, 10. Brayden Olden (Warr) 19:11.39, 11. Samuel Burns (LG) 19:25.90, 12. Cameron Hoffis (LG) 19:36.64, 13. Quinn Johnson (Gran) 19:39.59, 14. Jake O'Keefe (LG) 19:55.67, 15. Jacob Durkee (Arg) 20:03.77, 16. Cameron Orr (LG) 20:06.16, 17. Connor Moulton (H-L) 20:07.03, 18. Paul Granger (Cor) 20:09.49, 19. Bryton Mandigo (Hart) 20:11.48, 20. Brendan Battersea-Manna (LG) 20:14.00.
Girls Team Results
1. Lake George 37, 2. Hadley-Luzerne 37, 3. Argyle 48, Corinth inc., Hartford inc., North Warren-Johnsburg inc., Granville inc.
Girls Individual Results
1. Alyssa Freeguard (Arg) 21:14.25, 2. Rylee Dunbar (Cor) 21:56.09, 3. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 22:00.54, 4. Brynn Tyler (Hart) 22:01.86, 5. Taylor Syvertsen (LG) 23:04.45, 6. Kara Tucker (NW-J) 23:06.55, 7. Taylor McLarty (LG) 23:18.51, 8. Lillian San Antonio (NW-J) 23:56.22, 9. Allison Wiley (H-L) 24:07.11, 10. Mattison Stark (LG) 24:16.97, 11. Erica Siaulnksi (Arg) 24:28.62, 12. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L) 24:39.97, 13. Sage Frank (Arg) 25:05.15, 14. Zoey Prescott (H-L) 25:05.71, 15. Kayla Grant (LG) 25:13.15, 16. Brianna Wiley (H-L) 25:45.72, 17. Erin Corr (NW-J) 26:02.20, 18. Jillian Richards (Cor) 26:42.70, 19. Natalie Morin (Gran) 27:20.64, 20. Gabbie McFarren (Hart) 27:22.61.
