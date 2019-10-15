{{featured_button_text}}

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

(at North Warren)

Course length: 2.8 miles

BOYS

North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 15, Hartford inc

Top 10 individuals: 1. Gabe Smith (NW-J-Min) 18:22 2. Jon Fraser (H-L) 18:38 3. Connor Moulton (H-L) 18:52 4. Gavin Smith (NW-J-Mina) 18:55 5. Braydon Olden (Warr) 18:55 6. Collin Monroe (NW-J-Min) 18:56 7. Liam Hughes (H-L) 19:21 8. Hunter Jordan (NW-J-Min) 19:48 9. Harry Birchmore (Whitehall/Granville) 20:00 10. Nick Parker (Warr) 20:09

GIRLS

North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva 15, Hartford inc

Top 10 individuals: 1. Isabelle Guilick (Arg) 20:38 2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 21:27 3. Kailynn Panoushek (Whitehall/Granville) 22:34 4. Hunter Mulvey (NW-J-Min) 22:48 5. Grace Glascock (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva) 23:04 6. Chelsea Wright (North Warren/Johnsburg/Minerva) 23:06 7. Sheridan Millington (NW-J-Min) 23:11 8. Alyssa Freeguard (Hartford) 23:28 9. Lauren Monroe (NW-J-Min) 24:01 10. Sarah Stevens (NW-J-Min) 24:01

