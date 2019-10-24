{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Lake George swept the boys and girls races at the Adirondack League Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Queensbury High School.

The Warriors' boys took the top four spots and five of the top seven. Joseph Cocozza won the 3.1-mile race in 18 minutes, 8.03 seconds, beating teammate Jake O'Keefe by more than 26 seconds. Isaac Herrick (18:44.01) placed third.

Lake George scored 16 points, with only Corinth's Hayden Sirchia (5th, 18:52.47) keeping the Warriors from sweeping the top five.

Lake George's girls scored 31 points, nipping North Warren-Johnsburg by two points.

Individually, Lake George's Elizabeth Radyn won in 20:29.25. Argyle's Isabelle Gulick took second in 20:45.03 and Corinth's Rylee Dunbar was third in 20:58.66.

