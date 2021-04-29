Lake George sweeps Adirondack League cross country titles

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George boys and girls cross country teams swept the Adirondack League titles on Thursday on the Warriors' rain-soaked 2.5-mile course.

Isaac Herrick led four Lake George runners across the finish line in the first four spots as the Warriors racked up 18 team points. Herrick finished in 15 minutes, 24.3 seconds for the win, followed by teammates Cameron Orr, Sam Burns and Oliver Herrick. Corinth's Hayden Sirchia finished fifth.

On the girls side, Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed first in 17:36, but Lake George won the team title as the lone complete girls team. Mattison Stark took third and Taylor McClarty was fifth overall for Lake George.

Whitehall-Granville's Amber Gibbs was runner-up, and Argyle's Alyssa Freeguard was fourth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0