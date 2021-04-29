Lake George sweeps Adirondack League cross country titles

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George boys and girls cross country teams swept the Adirondack League titles on Thursday on the Warriors' rain-soaked 2.5-mile course.
Isaac Herrick led four Lake George runners across the finish line in the first four spots as the Warriors racked up 18 team points. Herrick finished in 15 minutes, 24.3 seconds for the win, followed by teammates Cameron Orr, Sam Burns and Oliver Herrick. Corinth's Hayden Sirchia finished fifth.
On the girls side, Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed first in 17:36, but Lake George won the team title as the lone complete girls team. Mattison Stark took third and Taylor McClarty was fifth overall for Lake George.
Whitehall-Granville's Amber Gibbs was runner-up, and Argyle's Alyssa Freeguard was fourth.
Adirondack League Championships
Boys Team Standings
1. Lake George 18, 2. North Warren/Johnsburg 53, 3. Whitehall-Granville 72, 4. Hadley-Luzerne 87, Corinth inc.
Boys Individual Results (2.5 miles)
1. Isaac Herrick (LG) 15:24.3, 2. Cameron Orr (LG) 15:29.5, 3. Sam Burns (LG) 15:39.3, 4. Oliver Herrick (LG) 15:49.9, 5. Hayden Sirchia (Cor) 15:56.4, 6. Collin Monroe (NWJ) 16:00.9, 7. David Austin (WG) 16:05.2, 8. Gavin Smith (NWJ) 16:05.3, 9. Liam Stack (LG) 16:18.0, 10. Liam Hughes (HL) 16:24.1, 11. Connor Moulton (HL) 16:30.6, 12. David Anderson (NWJ) 16:35.8, 13. Troy Austin (WG) 16:44.8, 14. Jake O'Keefe (LG) 16:51.8, 15. Gage Morris (NWJ), 16:55.7, 16. Quinn Johnson (WG) 16:59.3, 17. Ashton Tokarski (Cor) 17:03.2, 18. Gabe Freebern (NWJ) 17:04.5, 19. Brayden Olden (NWJ) 17:12.8, 20. Brendan Battersea-Manna (LG) 17:18.8.
Girls Team Standings
1. Lake George 15, Hadley-Luzerne inc., Argyle inc., Corinth inc., Harford inc., North Warren-Johnsburg inc., Whitehall-Granville inc.
Girls Individual Results (2.5 miles)
1. Katrin Schreiner (HL) 17:36.0, 2. Amber Gibbs (WG) 18:39.3, 3. Mattison Stark (LG) 19:06.8, 4. Alyssa Freeguard (Arg) 19:22.6, 5. Taylor McClarty (LG) 19:28.3, 6. Brynn Tyler (Hart) 19:47.9, 7. Katelyn Panoushek (WG) 20:07.2, 8. Makayla Laguerre (NWJ) 20:48.2, 9. Isabella Bruno (LG) 20:55.8, 10. Kaitlyn Hanlon (HL) 20:56.6, 11. Madeline Biles (LG) 21:06.0, 12. Sophie Unkauf (LG), 21:06.4, 13. Morgan Thompson (Cor) 21:11.0, 14. Aveleen McGinn-Unkauf (LG) 21:31.4, 15. Sage Frank (Arg) 21:42.6, 16. Erica Siaulinski (Arg) 21:46.7, 17. Kayla Grant (LG) 21:47.0, 18. Chelsea Wright (NWJ) 22:11.8, 19. Jillian Richards (Cor) 22:12.8, 20. Breanna Wiley (HL) 22:14.5.
