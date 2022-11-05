Lake George, Schuylerville, Powers win cross country titles

QUEENSBURY — Lake George won the Class D boys team title, Schuylerville won the Class C girls crown and Maddie Powers of Queensbury won the individual title in the Class B girls race in the Section II Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

The top team in each class, as well as the top five runners not on the winning team, advance to the state cross country meet next Saturday at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School.

Saturday’s titles were decided in eight races run separately over the 3.1-mile Queensbury High School course. Almost 800 runners took part in the championships.

Lake George rode its team depth to win the Class D boys race. The Warriors’ top runner was in sixth place, but their fifth runner was 15th. They beat out second-place Maple Hill by 33 points.

Lake George coach Scott Smith said they tried to break the course down into 1,000-meter increments, with a plan for each section. Smith said the team tried to stay together on the course, knowing they couldn’t beat out the top individuals in the field.

“These guys have put in a lot of miles together, and they pretty much did what we wanted, which is playing off each other and staying together,” he said. “When you can be very close to one another, in terms of the time elapsed, it is really damaging to other teams.”

Brody Olden of Warrensburg was second in the race behind winner Cameron Abdella of Mayfield. James Richard of Lake George was sixth, followed by teammates Liam Fahey Stack (seventh), Jason Ludlow (ninth), Samuel Burns (14th) and Brendan Battersea-Manna (15th).

Caden Willett of Lake George was 21st and Joe Cain of Warrensburg finished 30th.

Powers won the Class B girls race, the last event of the day, by just under three second over second-place Rachel Miller of Mohonasen. Powers’ time was 18:50.8. The Queensbury senior was fourth in this race last year and has been running 20 to 30 seconds faster over this distance from last year’s times.

“She does everything we ask and does it in the way we ask,” Queensbury coach Matt Flint said. “She’s very smart with her training; very confident in herself because of that. She’s confident she’s going to run well because she’s put in the work.”

Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls took eighth in the race. Queenbury’s Miranda Habshi was 19th with teammates Finley Purvis (21st) and Grace Powers (26th) also making the top 30.

Schuylerville was 49 points better than second-place Broadalbin-Perth in the Class C girls race, led by Megan Vianese in second and Adeline Ballou in third. Nikki Stark was 11th for Schuylerville, Hannah Yonkin was 15th and Lillian Letzring was 22nd.

Amber Gibbs of Granville placed fifth in that race and Samantha Savage of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne took sixth.

In the Class B boys race, Queensbury was fourth among 12 teams with Liam Davidson placing fourth and Julian Campopiano taking seventh. Also in that race, Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was fifth, Julian Stedman of Glens Falls was 26th, Nick Gileski of Queensbury was 27th and Cooper Brennan of South High was 29th.

In the Class D girls race, Sophia Squires and Andrea Sassatelli of Hoosic Valley placed second and third. Andrea Warren of Spa Catholic placed 10th, Brynn Tyler of Hartford was 19th, Taylor Syvertsen of Lake George was 24th, Kerry Gill of Spa Catholic took 28th, Layla Johnston of Lake George was 29th and Angelica Dugan of Spa Catholic finished 30th.

Stillwater’s Anthony Zazzaro was third in the Class C boys race. Also making the top 30 of that run were James Lynch of Schuylerville (eighth), Gavin Winacott of Schuylerville (17th) and Tim Oliver of Stillwater (25th).