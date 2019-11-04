{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George title

Lake George won the Class D boys team title at the Section II Cross Country Championships on Monday.

 Will Springstead, springstead@poststar.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Lake George boys won their first title in 14 years and Greenwich's Brynne Wright won her fifth consecutive individual championship Monday at the Section II Cross Country Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park.

Lake George won the Class D title with 54 points, topping Chatham, with 75. Wright, a senior, won the girls' Class C race in a personal-best time for the course, 17 minutes, 46.91 seconds. 

Greenwich's girls team, the No. 1-ranked team in the state for Class C, easily won its class with a day-low score of 20 points.

Along with the two winning teams, qualifying for the state meet individually were Schuylerville's Daryl Headen (Class C boys) and Megan Vianese (Class C girls), as well as Lake George's Elizabeth Radyn (Class D girls).

