Horses, Spartans do well in Harvest meet

GALWAY — Queensbury and Schuylerville finished third and fourth, respectively, in both the boys and girls races at the Amsterdam Harvest Invitational on Saturday.

Megan Vianese of Schuylerville took fifth in the girls race in 19:14.62 over the 2.82-mile course. Teammate Nikki Stark was 14th.

Making the top 30 for Queensbury were Gloria Allison (11th), Julia Powell (15th), Anna Schuette (20th) and Rowan Lochner-Fehl (26th).

Schuylerville's Daryl Headen was fifth in the boys race (16:35.70) and teammate Daniel Farbaniec was right behind in sixth (16:35.93). Also for Schuylerville, Zachary Payant was 14th and James Lynch finished 15th.

Queensbury put seven runners into the top 30 — Julian Campopiano (8th, 16:43.72), Chase Freed (9th, 16:45.92), Liam Davidson (12th), Brayden Monastero (21st), Nick DiPlacido (25th), Nick Gileski (27th) and Liam Jones (29th).

