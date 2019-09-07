VOORHEESVILLE — Nick Logan led Queensbury to the boys Division I title and Schuylerville was first in the girls Division II race at the Blackbird Invitational on Saturday.
Logan ran the 5K course in 16:20.67, more than six seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Queensbury beat out second-place Ballston Spa in the team scoring by 22 points. Glens Falls was seventh.
John Hicks was ninth for Queensbury in 18:06.11, followed by teammates Tyler Harrington (10th, 18:11.23), Lucas Jenkin (12th, 18:18.84), Patrick Russell (13th, 18:21.58) and Noah Engel (19th, 18:42.53).
The top runner for Glens Falls was Sam Bordeau (22nd, 18:58.49), followed by Julian Stedman (25th, 19:01.75).
Lily Czub of Hoosic Valley won the girls Division II race in 19:53.79. Schuylerville placed runners in third (Sunni LaBounty, 20:57.94), sixth (Megan Vianese, 22:09.93), 14th (Anya Vautrin, 23:01.38), 21st (Lillian Letzring, 24:04.68) and 24th (Emma Nesbitt, 24:09.15) to beat out Ichabod Crane for the team title by four points.
Stillwater was fourth, led by Jenna Urbanski in 17th (23:26.71) and Kyleigh Frank in 18th (23:32.72).
Schuylerville took second in the boys Division II race led by Daryl Headen (fifth, 18:42.36), Daniel Farbaniec (11th, 19:38.55), Cody Belden (14th, 19:48.64), Zachary Payant (16th, 19:49.60) and Patrick McGloine (23rd, 20:07.08). Stillwater's Michel Ghorayeb was eighth in 19:18.31.
Katie Culliton of Glens Falls was seventh in the girls Division I race in 22:03.54 and teammate Helena Trackey was 21st in 22:56.34. Queensbury was fifth as a team with top finishers Kinsley Holl (20th, 22:50.91), Martyna Boczar (22nd, 23:09.35), Aberlyn Doin (28th, 23:38.94) and Grace Corlew (29th, 23:40.99).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.