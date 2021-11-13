Hicks 6th, Powers 10th at state XC meet

CHENANGO FORKS — Jack Hicks took sixth place and fellow Queensbury runner Maddie Powers was 10th in the state cross country championships on Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park.

Hicks was sixth out of 122 runners in the boys Class B race. His time was 16:23.5 over the 5K course.

Burnt Hills, which beat out Queensbury at the sectional meet, won the team title by a wide margin. Section II runners as a group finished first.

Powers was 10th out of 118 finishers in the girls Class B race with a time of 19:23.4. Teammate Miranda Habshi was 45th in 20:46.5.

The Saratoga Springs girls team won the Class A race, finishing 20 points ahead of second-place Fayetteville-Manlius. The Blue Streaks' top finishers were Emily Bush (2nd, 17:50.2), Alycia Hart (4th, 18:02.4), Mackenzie Hart (5th, 18:03.6), Sheridan Wheeler (10th, 18:15.6) and Ella Kurto (11th, 18:21.8).

In the boys Class A race, Saratoga's Ryan Bush placed second in 15:57.6 and Mason Talarico was 31st in 16:52.7.

In girls Class D, Sophia Squires of Hoosic Valley came in 10th place with a time of 20:11.8. Teammate Lily Czub was 27th in 21:21.8. Hannah Porter of Ticonderoga finished 45th (22:06.4), Katie Cronin of Saratoga Catholic placed 46th (22:08.1), Avery Blanchard of Ticonderoga was 53rd (22:27.3) and Isabelle Burroughs of Ticonderoga was 61st (23:02.9).

Schuylerville's Megan Vianese took 31st in the girls Class C race with a time of 20:52.3. Teagan Wright of Greenwich finished 53rd (21:37.5).

In boys Class D, Emery Tausinger of Ticonderoga was 27th in 18:02.8 and Ethan Sheldon of Hoosic Valley was 40th in 18:24.5. Brody Olden, the first Warrensburg runner to qualify for states, was 49th in 18:38.0.

Daryl Headen of Schuylerville was the top local runner in boys Class C with a time of 18:09.1, good for 45th place. Teammate Daniel Farbaniec was 57th in 18:22.4

