Herrick, Schreiner lead Adirondack cross country all-stars

Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne and Isaac Herrick of Lake George were named MVPs of the Adirondack League cross country all-star team for the Fall II season. Both were undefeated this year.

Also on the first team for the boys are Sam Burns and Oliver Herrick of Lake George, David and Troy Austin of Whitehall-Granville, Hayden Sirchia of Corinth, Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne and David Anderson of North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva.

On the first team for the girls are Taylor McLarty and Mattison Stark of Lake George, Amber Gibbs and Katelyn Panoushek of Whitehall-Granville, Alyssa Freeguard of Argyle, Brynn Tyler of Hartford and Kara Tucker of North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva.

Adirondack All-Stars BOYS First team: 1. Isaac Herrick (LG); 2. Hayden Sirchia (Cor); 3. Oliver Herrick (LG); 4. Sam Burns (LG); 5. David Austin (Wh-Gran); 6. Troy Austin (Wh-Gran); 7. Connor Moulton (H-L); 8. David Anderson (NW-J-M). Second team: 9. Ashton Tokarski (Cor); 10. Bryton Mandigo (Hart); 11. Liam Hughes (H-L); 12. Brayden Olden (Warr); 13. Gavin Smith (NW-J-M); 14. Collin Monroe (NW-J-M); 15. Lucas Kingsley (Arg). GIRLS First team: 1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L); 2. Alyssa Freeguard (Arg); 3. Brynn Tyler (Hart); 4. Taylor McLarty (LG); 5. Mattison Stark (LG); 6. Kara Tucker (NW-J-M); 7. Amber Gibbs (Wh-Gran); 8. Katelyn Panoushek (Wh-Gran). Second team: 9. Jillian Richards (Cor); 10. Morgan Thompson (Cor); 11. Katelyn Hanlon (H-L); 12. Sophie Unkauf (LG); 13. Makayla LaGuerre (NW-J-M); 14. Erica Siaulnski (Arg); 15. Malia Prevost (Warr).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0