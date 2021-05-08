 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herrick, Schreiner lead Adirondack cross country all-stars
0 comments

Herrick, Schreiner lead Adirondack cross country all-stars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne and Isaac Herrick of Lake George were named MVPs of the Adirondack League cross country all-star team for the Fall II season. Both were undefeated this year.

Also on the first team for the boys are Sam Burns and Oliver Herrick of Lake George, David and Troy Austin of Whitehall-Granville, Hayden Sirchia of Corinth, Connor Moulton of Hadley-Luzerne and David Anderson of North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva.

On the first team for the girls are Taylor McLarty and Mattison Stark of Lake George, Amber Gibbs and Katelyn Panoushek of Whitehall-Granville, Alyssa Freeguard of Argyle, Brynn Tyler of Hartford and Kara Tucker of North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News