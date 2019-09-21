GUILDERLAND — Brynne Wright led the way as Greenwich finished on top of the girls varsity small-school field at the Guilderland Invitational cross country meet on Saturday. Saratoga won the girls varsity large-school division.
Wright finished first in 18:03.44 over the 4.6K course, with teammate Nina Sgambelluri right behind in 18:08.84. The Witches finished in first with 21 points. Second-place James I. O'Neill was 50 points behind.
Other top finishers for Greenwich were Quinn Collins (5th, 18:51.58), Brooke Wright (6th, 18:57.76), Teagan Wright (7th, 19:13.75), Bailey Bain (9th, 19:22.82) and Emily Skiff (14th, 19:49.40).
Saratoga won the large-school race by 13 points over second-place Bethlehem. Ella Kurto was first in 17:15.74 followed by Catherine Mongan (17:51.77), Sheridan Wheeler (7th, 18:04.11), Emily Bush (10th, 18:21.06), Alycia Hart (18:41.10) and McKenzie Hart (13th, 19:02.74).
