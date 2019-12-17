Greenwich's Wright twins heading to Division I schools

The Wright twins have shared a small bedroom for their entire lives.

Now, Brynne and Brooke Wright are ready to step out on their own. The Greenwich seniors are among the area’s top distance runners, and both are planning to sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their running careers at the NCAA Division I level.

Brynne Wright is heading to the University of Rhode Island, while Brooke Wright is bound for St. John’s University in Queens.

“It’ll be interesting not sharing a room with her,” said Brynne, who plans to major in civil engineering with a minor in landscape architecture. “We’re definitely ready for it. We both knew we were going to different colleges, so we weren’t going to be roommates for the next four years.”

“It will be different to see the world without her next to me,” said Brooke, who plans to major in international business. “We go to a small school, so we take a lot of the same classes. We’re also very different, independent people. I think we’re ready for it, but I’ll miss her.”