Greenwich senior runner Annabel Gregg recently was named one of six winners of a $3,000 Bill Shrader Sr. Memorial Scholarship from the Hudson Mohawk Road Runners Club.
Winners are based on their running experience, extracurricular activities, letters of reference and an essay.
Gregg, a captain of both the cross country and track teams, won numerous league and sectional titles in middle- and long-distance track events and competed at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. She is founder and race director of the Run Fast for Flint 5K, to raise funds and awareness about lead in the water of Flint, Michigan. She also started her own business, BeeScent candles, to help pay for college.
Beginning in the fall, Gregg will run cross country and track at Hunter College, City University of New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.