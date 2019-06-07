{{featured_button_text}}

Greenwich senior runner Annabel Gregg recently was named one of six winners of a $3,000 Bill Shrader Sr. Memorial Scholarship from the Hudson Mohawk Road Runners Club.

Winners are based on their running experience, extracurricular activities, letters of reference and an essay. 

Gregg, a captain of both the cross country and track teams, won numerous league and sectional titles in middle- and long-distance track events and competed at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. She is founder and race director of the Run Fast for Flint 5K, to raise funds and awareness about lead in the water of Flint, Michigan. She also started her own business, BeeScent candles, to help pay for college.

Beginning in the fall, Gregg will run cross country and track at Hunter College, City University of New York.

