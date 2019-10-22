{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Greenwich took the top two spots and six of the top eight in winning the girls title at the Wasaren League Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at Saratoga Spa State Park.

The Witches scored 21 points, well ahead of runner-up Emma Willard, with 67. 

Berlin won the boys' title with 35 points. Stillwater (42) and Greenwich (85) rounded out the top three.

Brynne Wright won the 3.04-mile girls' race in 18 minutes, 3.48 seconds. Teammate Nina Sgambelluri was second in 18:10.01.

Stillwater's John Gannon won the boys' race in 17:16.30. Greenwich was led by Jacob Ziehm's fourth-place finish in 18:10.29.

